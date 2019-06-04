Listen Live Sports

Washington faces Chicago after Scherzer’s strong showing

June 4, 2019 3:08 am
 
Chicago White Sox (29-30, second in the AL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (26-33, fourth in the AL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (3-5, 6.20 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (5-3, 3.19 ERA, .96 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Nationals are 13-15 in home games. Washington’s lineup has 75 home runs this season, Anthony Rendon leads the club with 10 homers.

The White Sox are 12-16 on the road. Chicago has hit 65 home runs this season, last in the American League. Jose Abreu leads the team with 15, averaging one every 15.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 38 RBIs and is batting .293. Matt Adams is 6-for-29 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 30 extra base hits and has 50 RBIs. Yonder Alonso is 8-for-33 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .297 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (leg soreness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

