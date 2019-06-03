Listen Live Sports

Washington State hires Brian Green as baseball coach

June 3, 2019 7:38 pm
 
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State has hired Brian Green as its new baseball coach.

Green comes to Pullman after five seasons as coach at New Mexico State, where he led the Aggies to the 2019 Western Athletic Conference regular-season championship and an NCAA Regional appearance in 2018.

New Mexico State has won 34 games or more in each of the past four seasons.

Green replaces Marty Lees, who was fired after four disappointing seasons at Washington State.

Athletic director Patrick Chun says he expects WSU to return to the College World Series.

The 45-year-old Green guided the Aggies to a historic season in 2018, leading the team to a 40-22 record.

