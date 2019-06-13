Web.com _ Lincoln Land Championship Scores

|Thursday
|At Panther Creek Country Club
|Springfield, Ill.
|Purse: $550,000
|Yardage: 7,228; Par 71
|First Round
a-denotes amateur
|Billy Kennerly
|33-32—65
|Matthew Campbell
|34-32—66
|Brian Campbell
|35-32—67
|Brad Hopfinger
|33-34—67
|Bo Hoag
|33-35—68
|Xinjun Zhang
|32-36—68
|Ben Taylor
|35-33—68
|D.H. Lee
|32-36—68
|Vincent Whaley
|34-34—68
|Dylan Wu
|34-34—68
|Blake Palmer
|35-33—68
|Jimmy Stanger
|35-33—68
|Braden Thornberry
|34-34—68
|Eric Axley
|33-36—69
|Michael Gligic
|34-35—69
|Rick Lamb
|35-34—69
|Robby Shelton
|33-36—69
|T.J. Vogel
|38-31—69
|Tag Ridings
|34-35—69
|Edward Loar
|34-35—69
|Rico Hoey
|36-33—69
|Conrad Shindler
|35-34—69
|Chase Seiffert
|33-37—70
|Daniel Summerhays
|36-34—70
|Kyle Reifers
|35-35—70
|Martin Flores
|35-35—70
|Zack Fischer
|37-33—70
|Matthew NeSmith
|35-35—70
|JD Dornes
|37-33—70
|Eric Steger
|34-36—70
|Jonathan Randolph
|35-35—70
|Steven Alker
|34-36—70
|Michael Johnson
|36-34—70
|Casey Wittenberg
|34-36—70
|Michael Hebert
|35-35—70
|Tyson Alexander
|36-34—70
|Horacio León
|33-37—70
|Davis Riley
|36-34—70
|Samuel Stevens
|34-36—70
|Ben Polland
|36-35—71
|William Harrold
|36-35—71
|Brian Bullington
|35-36—71
|Rafael Campos
|35-36—71
|James Driscoll
|37-34—71
|Spence Fulford
|34-37—71
|Lee McCoy
|36-35—71
|Doug Ghim
|35-36—71
|Nicolas Echavarria
|35-36—71
|Grant Hirschman
|35-36—71
|a-Steven Fisk
|36-35—71
|Patrick Flavin
|33-38—71
|Steve Wheatcroft
|35-37—72
|Carter Jenkins
|34-38—72
|Rhein Gibson
|38-34—72
|Drew Weaver
|38-34—72
|Wade Binfield
|37-35—72
|Will Cannon
|34-38—72
|Armando Favela
|34-38—72
|Rafael Becker
|36-36—72
|Jimmy Gunn
|36-36—72
|David S. Bradshaw
|36-36—72
|Nick Mason
|35-37—72
|a-Michael Feagles
|36-36—72
|Ryan Brehm
|36-36—72
|Justin Lower
|35-37—72
|Mark Hubbard
|34-38—72
|Jordan Niebrugge
|35-37—72
|Cooper Musselman
|37-35—72
|Joshua Creel
|37-35—72
|Ethan Tracy
|37-35—72
|George Cunningham
|37-35—72
|Spencer Levin
|38-35—73
|Maverick McNealy
|37-36—73
|Nicholas Thompson
|34-39—73
|Vince India
|36-37—73
|Rodolfo Cazaubón
|35-38—73
|Mark Blakefield
|36-37—73
|Thomas Bass
|37-36—73
|Matt Atkins
|38-35—73
|Derek Ernst
|33-40—73
|Erik Barnes
|33-40—73
|Lee Hodges
|37-36—73
|Chad Ramey
|39-34—73
|Brandon Matthews
|39-34—73
|Nelson Ledesma
|36-38—74
|Kevin Lucas
|39-35—74
|Austin Smotherman
|36-38—74
|Kyle Jones
|39-35—74
|Ryan Yip
|36-38—74
|Ricky Barnes
|37-37—74
|Michael Gellerman
|38-36—74
|Mark Anguiano
|38-36—74
|Jin Park
|39-35—74
|Danny Walker
|36-38—74
|Jimmy Beck
|35-39—74
|Zachary Edmondson
|36-38—74
|Max Greyserman
|37-37—74
|William Kropp
|35-39—74
|Joseph Winslow
|37-37—74
|Justin Bryant
|36-38—74
|Matt Gurska
|37-37—74
|Timothy Hildebrand
|36-38—74
|Michael Davan
|37-37—74
|Ben Kohles
|39-36—75
|Steven Ihm
|40-35—75
|Max Rottluff
|37-38—75
|Andrew Novak
|40-35—75
|Brandon Crick
|38-37—75
|Oliver Bekker
|38-37—75
|Jonathan Hodge
|36-39—75
|Nick Voke
|39-36—75
|Norman Xiong
|39-36—75
|Garrett Osborn
|38-37—75
|Will Zalatoris
|36-39—75
|Dawie van der Walt
|37-38—75
|Zack Sucher
|38-37—75
|Kevin Dougherty
|35-40—75
|Bryan Bigley
|37-38—75
|Carl Yuan
|36-39—75
|Sean Walsh
|35-40—75
|Andres Gallegos
|40-35—75
|John Oda
|37-38—75
|Jeffrey Kang
|38-37—75
|Ben Griffin
|36-39—75
|Zecheng Dou
|38-38—76
|John Peterson
|35-41—76
|Erik Compton
|38-38—76
|Frank Lickliter II
|36-40—76
|Michael Miller
|41-35—76
|Benjamín Alvarado
|36-40—76
|Nick Heinen
|43-33—76
|Brett Stegmaier
|38-38—76
|Motin Yeung
|37-39—76
|Patrick Sullivan
|36-40—76
|Michael Buttacavoli
|36-40—76
|Charlie Saxon
|36-40—76
|Andy Zhang
|39-38—77
|Brett Coletta
|41-36—77
|Olin Browne, Jr.
|40-37—77
|Oscar Fraustro
|39-38—77
|Dylan Meyer
|40-37—77
|Sam Love
|39-38—77
|Paul Imondi
|36-41—77
|Brad Fritsch
|38-40—78
|Jamie Arnold
|42-36—78
|Emmanuel Kountakis
|36-42—78
|Bryce Emory
|37-41—78
|Gage Ihrig
|39-39—78
|Albin Choi
|41-38—79
|Parker McLachlin
|41-38—79
|Seann Harlingten
|40-40—80
|John Merrick
|39-41—80
|Kevin Roy
|41-40—81
|Matt Harmon
|43-38—81
