Web.com _ Lincoln Land Championship Scores

Thursday At Panther Creek Country Club Springfield, Ill. Purse: $550,000 Yardage: 7,228; Par 71 First Round

a-denotes amateur

Billy Kennerly 33-32—65 Matthew Campbell 34-32—66 Brian Campbell 35-32—67 Brad Hopfinger 33-34—67 Bo Hoag 33-35—68 Xinjun Zhang 32-36—68 Ben Taylor 35-33—68 D.H. Lee 32-36—68 Vincent Whaley 34-34—68 Dylan Wu 34-34—68 Blake Palmer 35-33—68 Jimmy Stanger 35-33—68 Braden Thornberry 34-34—68 Eric Axley 33-36—69 Michael Gligic 34-35—69 Rick Lamb 35-34—69 Robby Shelton 33-36—69 T.J. Vogel 38-31—69 Tag Ridings 34-35—69 Edward Loar 34-35—69 Rico Hoey 36-33—69 Conrad Shindler 35-34—69 Chase Seiffert 33-37—70 Daniel Summerhays 36-34—70 Kyle Reifers 35-35—70 Martin Flores 35-35—70 Zack Fischer 37-33—70 Matthew NeSmith 35-35—70 JD Dornes 37-33—70 Eric Steger 34-36—70 Jonathan Randolph 35-35—70 Steven Alker 34-36—70 Michael Johnson 36-34—70 Casey Wittenberg 34-36—70 Michael Hebert 35-35—70 Tyson Alexander 36-34—70 Horacio León 33-37—70 Davis Riley 36-34—70 Samuel Stevens 34-36—70 Ben Polland 36-35—71 William Harrold 36-35—71 Brian Bullington 35-36—71 Rafael Campos 35-36—71 James Driscoll 37-34—71 Spence Fulford 34-37—71 Lee McCoy 36-35—71 Doug Ghim 35-36—71 Nicolas Echavarria 35-36—71 Grant Hirschman 35-36—71 a-Steven Fisk 36-35—71 Patrick Flavin 33-38—71 Steve Wheatcroft 35-37—72 Carter Jenkins 34-38—72 Rhein Gibson 38-34—72 Drew Weaver 38-34—72 Wade Binfield 37-35—72 Will Cannon 34-38—72 Armando Favela 34-38—72 Rafael Becker 36-36—72 Jimmy Gunn 36-36—72 David S. Bradshaw 36-36—72 Nick Mason 35-37—72 a-Michael Feagles 36-36—72 Ryan Brehm 36-36—72 Justin Lower 35-37—72 Mark Hubbard 34-38—72 Jordan Niebrugge 35-37—72 Cooper Musselman 37-35—72 Joshua Creel 37-35—72 Ethan Tracy 37-35—72 George Cunningham 37-35—72 Spencer Levin 38-35—73 Maverick McNealy 37-36—73 Nicholas Thompson 34-39—73 Vince India 36-37—73 Rodolfo Cazaubón 35-38—73 Mark Blakefield 36-37—73 Thomas Bass 37-36—73 Matt Atkins 38-35—73 Derek Ernst 33-40—73 Erik Barnes 33-40—73 Lee Hodges 37-36—73 Chad Ramey 39-34—73 Brandon Matthews 39-34—73 Nelson Ledesma 36-38—74 Kevin Lucas 39-35—74 Austin Smotherman 36-38—74 Kyle Jones 39-35—74 Ryan Yip 36-38—74 Ricky Barnes 37-37—74 Michael Gellerman 38-36—74 Mark Anguiano 38-36—74 Jin Park 39-35—74 Danny Walker 36-38—74 Jimmy Beck 35-39—74 Zachary Edmondson 36-38—74 Max Greyserman 37-37—74 William Kropp 35-39—74 Joseph Winslow 37-37—74 Justin Bryant 36-38—74 Matt Gurska 37-37—74 Timothy Hildebrand 36-38—74 Michael Davan 37-37—74 Ben Kohles 39-36—75 Steven Ihm 40-35—75 Max Rottluff 37-38—75 Andrew Novak 40-35—75 Brandon Crick 38-37—75 Oliver Bekker 38-37—75 Jonathan Hodge 36-39—75 Nick Voke 39-36—75 Norman Xiong 39-36—75 Garrett Osborn 38-37—75 Will Zalatoris 36-39—75 Dawie van der Walt 37-38—75 Zack Sucher 38-37—75 Kevin Dougherty 35-40—75 Bryan Bigley 37-38—75 Carl Yuan 36-39—75 Sean Walsh 35-40—75 Andres Gallegos 40-35—75 John Oda 37-38—75 Jeffrey Kang 38-37—75 Ben Griffin 36-39—75 Zecheng Dou 38-38—76 John Peterson 35-41—76 Erik Compton 38-38—76 Frank Lickliter II 36-40—76 Michael Miller 41-35—76 Benjamín Alvarado 36-40—76 Nick Heinen 43-33—76 Brett Stegmaier 38-38—76 Motin Yeung 37-39—76 Patrick Sullivan 36-40—76 Michael Buttacavoli 36-40—76 Charlie Saxon 36-40—76 Andy Zhang 39-38—77 Brett Coletta 41-36—77 Olin Browne, Jr. 40-37—77 Oscar Fraustro 39-38—77 Dylan Meyer 40-37—77 Sam Love 39-38—77 Paul Imondi 36-41—77 Brad Fritsch 38-40—78 Jamie Arnold 42-36—78 Emmanuel Kountakis 36-42—78 Bryce Emory 37-41—78 Gage Ihrig 39-39—78 Albin Choi 41-38—79 Parker McLachlin 41-38—79 Seann Harlingten 40-40—80 John Merrick 39-41—80 Kevin Roy 41-40—81 Matt Harmon 43-38—81

