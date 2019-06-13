Listen Live Sports

Web.com _ Lincoln Land Championship Scores

June 13, 2019
 
Thursday
At Panther Creek Country Club
Springfield, Ill.
Purse: $550,000
Yardage: 7,228; Par 71
First Round

a-denotes amateur

Billy Kennerly 33-32—65
Matthew Campbell 34-32—66
Brian Campbell 35-32—67
Brad Hopfinger 33-34—67
Bo Hoag 33-35—68
Xinjun Zhang 32-36—68
Ben Taylor 35-33—68
D.H. Lee 32-36—68
Vincent Whaley 34-34—68
Dylan Wu 34-34—68
Blake Palmer 35-33—68
Jimmy Stanger 35-33—68
Braden Thornberry 34-34—68
Eric Axley 33-36—69
Michael Gligic 34-35—69
Rick Lamb 35-34—69
Robby Shelton 33-36—69
T.J. Vogel 38-31—69
Tag Ridings 34-35—69
Edward Loar 34-35—69
Rico Hoey 36-33—69
Conrad Shindler 35-34—69
Chase Seiffert 33-37—70
Daniel Summerhays 36-34—70
Kyle Reifers 35-35—70
Martin Flores 35-35—70
Zack Fischer 37-33—70
Matthew NeSmith 35-35—70
JD Dornes 37-33—70
Eric Steger 34-36—70
Jonathan Randolph 35-35—70
Steven Alker 34-36—70
Michael Johnson 36-34—70
Casey Wittenberg 34-36—70
Michael Hebert 35-35—70
Tyson Alexander 36-34—70
Horacio León 33-37—70
Davis Riley 36-34—70
Samuel Stevens 34-36—70
Ben Polland 36-35—71
William Harrold 36-35—71
Brian Bullington 35-36—71
Rafael Campos 35-36—71
James Driscoll 37-34—71
Spence Fulford 34-37—71
Lee McCoy 36-35—71
Doug Ghim 35-36—71
Nicolas Echavarria 35-36—71
Grant Hirschman 35-36—71
a-Steven Fisk 36-35—71
Patrick Flavin 33-38—71
Steve Wheatcroft 35-37—72
Carter Jenkins 34-38—72
Rhein Gibson 38-34—72
Drew Weaver 38-34—72
Wade Binfield 37-35—72
Will Cannon 34-38—72
Armando Favela 34-38—72
Rafael Becker 36-36—72
Jimmy Gunn 36-36—72
David S. Bradshaw 36-36—72
Nick Mason 35-37—72
a-Michael Feagles 36-36—72
Ryan Brehm 36-36—72
Justin Lower 35-37—72
Mark Hubbard 34-38—72
Jordan Niebrugge 35-37—72
Cooper Musselman 37-35—72
Joshua Creel 37-35—72
Ethan Tracy 37-35—72
George Cunningham 37-35—72
Spencer Levin 38-35—73
Maverick McNealy 37-36—73
Nicholas Thompson 34-39—73
Vince India 36-37—73
Rodolfo Cazaubón 35-38—73
Mark Blakefield 36-37—73
Thomas Bass 37-36—73
Matt Atkins 38-35—73
Derek Ernst 33-40—73
Erik Barnes 33-40—73
Lee Hodges 37-36—73
Chad Ramey 39-34—73
Brandon Matthews 39-34—73
Nelson Ledesma 36-38—74
Kevin Lucas 39-35—74
Austin Smotherman 36-38—74
Kyle Jones 39-35—74
Ryan Yip 36-38—74
Ricky Barnes 37-37—74
Michael Gellerman 38-36—74
Mark Anguiano 38-36—74
Jin Park 39-35—74
Danny Walker 36-38—74
Jimmy Beck 35-39—74
Zachary Edmondson 36-38—74
Max Greyserman 37-37—74
William Kropp 35-39—74
Joseph Winslow 37-37—74
Justin Bryant 36-38—74
Matt Gurska 37-37—74
Timothy Hildebrand 36-38—74
Michael Davan 37-37—74
Ben Kohles 39-36—75
Steven Ihm 40-35—75
Max Rottluff 37-38—75
Andrew Novak 40-35—75
Brandon Crick 38-37—75
Oliver Bekker 38-37—75
Jonathan Hodge 36-39—75
Nick Voke 39-36—75
Norman Xiong 39-36—75
Garrett Osborn 38-37—75
Will Zalatoris 36-39—75
Dawie van der Walt 37-38—75
Zack Sucher 38-37—75
Kevin Dougherty 35-40—75
Bryan Bigley 37-38—75
Carl Yuan 36-39—75
Sean Walsh 35-40—75
Andres Gallegos 40-35—75
John Oda 37-38—75
Jeffrey Kang 38-37—75
Ben Griffin 36-39—75
Zecheng Dou 38-38—76
John Peterson 35-41—76
Erik Compton 38-38—76
Frank Lickliter II 36-40—76
Michael Miller 41-35—76
Benjamín Alvarado 36-40—76
Nick Heinen 43-33—76
Brett Stegmaier 38-38—76
Motin Yeung 37-39—76
Patrick Sullivan 36-40—76
Michael Buttacavoli 36-40—76
Charlie Saxon 36-40—76
Andy Zhang 39-38—77
Brett Coletta 41-36—77
Olin Browne, Jr. 40-37—77
Oscar Fraustro 39-38—77
Dylan Meyer 40-37—77
Sam Love 39-38—77
Paul Imondi 36-41—77
Brad Fritsch 38-40—78
Jamie Arnold 42-36—78
Emmanuel Kountakis 36-42—78
Bryce Emory 37-41—78
Gage Ihrig 39-39—78
Albin Choi 41-38—79
Parker McLachlin 41-38—79
Seann Harlingten 40-40—80
John Merrick 39-41—80
Kevin Roy 41-40—81
Matt Harmon 43-38—81

