Web.com Tour – BMW Charity Pro-Am Scores

|Saturday
|At t-Thornblade Club (Host Course); Yardage: 7,024; Par 71
|At c-Cliffs Valley; Yardage: 7,029; Par 72
|Greer, S.C.
|Second Round
|Michael Miller
|65t-63c—128
|Kristoffer Ventura
|67t-62c—129
|Chris Baker
|65c-64t—129
|Rhein Gibson
|66c-64t—130
|Jonathan Randolph
|67c-65t—132
|Maverick McNealy
|66c-66t—132
|Michael Arnaud
|67c-65t—132
|Steve LeBrun
|66t-66c—132
|Ben Martin
|63t-70c—133
|Oscar Fraustro
|69c-64t—133
|Steve Marino
|67c-66t—133
|Michael Gellerman
|67c-66t—133
|Brian Richey
|68c-65t—133
|John Oda
|67c-66t—133
|Will Zalatoris
|67t-66c—133
|Harry Higgs
|67c-66t—133
|Ryan Brehm
|68c-65t—133
|Andrew Novak
|67c-66t—133
|Justin Lower
|65c-68t—133
|Rico Hoey
|68t-65c—133
|Conrad Shindler
|68c-65t—133
|Greg Yates
|68c-65t—133
|T.J. Vogel
|67c-67t—134
|Tommy Gainey
|69c-65t—134
|Brian Campbell
|67t-67c—134
|Drew Weaver
|69c-65t—134
|Vince Covello
|63t-71c—134
|Austin Smotherman
|68c-66t—134
|Danny Walker
|67t-67c—134
|Brad Fritsch
|66t-68c—134
|Brad Hopfinger
|71c-64t—135
|Michael Johnson
|67c-68t—135
|Tyler McCumber
|68t-67c—135
|Erik Barnes
|71c-64t—135
|Davis Riley
|69t-66c—135
|Ben Kohles
|71c-64t—135
|Timothy Madigan
|68c-67t—135
|Jonathan Hodge
|66t-69c—135
|Michael McGowan
|71t-64c—135
|Boo Weekley
|69t-66c—135
|Erik Compton
|67c-68t—135
|Brandon Crick
|68c-67t—135
|Steven Alker
|73c-62t—135
|Thomas Bass
|70c-65t—135
|J.T. Griffin
|70t-65c—135
|Matt Harmon
|64c-71t—135
|Blayne Barber
|68t-68c—136
|Dan McCarthy
|72c-64t—136
|Scott Harrington
|69c-67t—136
|Casey Wittenberg
|70c-66t—136
|Norman Xiong
|68t-68c—136
|Marcelo Rozo
|68c-68t—136
|Mark Hubbard
|69c-67t—136
|Kyle Reifers
|67c-69t—136
|Brett Drewitt
|65t-71c—136
|Tag Ridings
|69t-67c—136
|Lee Hodges
|69c-67t—136
|Xinjun Zhang
|68t-69c—137
|Mark Anderson
|68c-69t—137
|Eric Steger
|69c-68t—137
|Garrett Osborn
|68t-69c—137
|Rob Oppenheim
|73c-64t—137
|Michael Hebert
|68c-69t—137
|Zac Blair
|68c-69t—137
|Braden Thornberry
|68t-69c—137
|Jimmy Beck
|68t-69c—137
|William Harrold
|67c-70t—137
|Derek Ernst
|68t-69c—137
|Bo Hoag
|70c-67t—137
|Scott Gutschewski
|72c-65t—137
|Lanto Griffin
|70t-67c—137
|Mark Blakefield
|66c-71t—137
|Will Cannon
|67c-70t—137
|Oliver Bekker
|68t-69c—137
|Motin Yeung
|71c-66t—137
|Wade Binfield
|69t-68c—137
|Missed the Cut
|Zecheng Dou
|68t-70c—138
|John Merrick
|71c-67t—138
|James Driscoll
|70t-68c—138
|Henrik Norlander
|69t-69c—138
|Jack Maguire
|72t-66c—138
|Rafael Campos
|69c-69t—138
|Josh Gallman
|70c-68t—138
|Ben Taylor
|69t-69c—138
|Vince India
|72c-66t—138
|Trevor Cone
|72t-66c—138
|Emmanuel Kountakis
|70t-68c—138
|Zach Wright
|69c-69t—138
|Dylan Meyer
|70t-68c—138
|Ben Polland
|70c-68t—138
|Bryson Nimmer
|71c-67t—138
|Callum Tarren
|74c-65t—139
|Paul Haley II
|71c-68t—139
|Michael Buttacavoli
|71t-68c—139
|Nicolas Echavarria
|74t-65c—139
|Kevin Lucas
|72c-67t—139
|Corey Pereira
|68t-71c—139
|Taylor Moore
|69c-70t—139
|Luke Guthrie
|72t-67c—139
|Christian Brand
|68t-71c—139
|Dawie van der Walt
|71t-68c—139
|Lee McCoy
|72c-67t—139
|Sam Love
|70t-69c—139
|William Kropp
|70t-69c—139
|Max Rottluff
|73t-67c—140
|Tim Wilkinson
|70t-70c—140
|Bhavik Patel
|70t-70c—140
|Edward Loar
|68t-72c—140
|Chad Ramey
|72c-68t—140
|Andres Gallegos
|73c-67t—140
|Byron Meth
|73t-67c—140
|Max Greyserman
|68t-72c—140
|George Cunningham
|69t-71c—140
|Jay McLuen
|69t-71c—140
|Carl Yuan
|71t-69c—140
|Martin Flores
|73c-68t—141
|Andy Zhang
|69c-72t—141
|Nelson Ledesma
|67c-74t—141
|Paul Imondi
|73c-68t—141
|Jamie Arnold
|70t-71c—141
|Kevin Dougherty
|71c-70t—141
|Matthew NeSmith
|75c-66t—141
|Grant Hirschman
|72c-70t—142
|Matt Atkins
|71t-71c—142
|Brock Mackenzie
|73t-69c—142
|Vincent Whaley
|71t-71c—142
|Nicholas Thompson
|72t-70c—142
|Kevin Roy
|70t-72c—142
|Steve Wheatcroft
|70t-72c—142
|Min Woo Lee
|74c-68t—142
|Jimmy Stanger
|71t-72c—143
|Joshua Creel
|73t-70c—143
|Kyle Thompson
|72t-71c—143
|Joseph Winslow
|75t-68c—143
|JD Dornes
|73c-70t—143
|Keenan Huskey
|75t-68c—143
|Parker McLachlin
|71t-72c—143
|Sebastian Cappelen
|73c-70t—143
|John Peterson
|73c-70t—143
|Patrick Sullivan
|71t-72c—143
|Jimmy Gunn
|72c-71t—143
|Zachary Edmondson
|73c-70t—143
|Armando Favela
|76c-68t—144
|Brandon Matthews
|73t-71c—144
|Olin Browne, Jr.
|73t-71c—144
|Frank Lickliter II
|72t-72c—144
|D.H. Lee
|71c-74t—145
|Rafael Becker
|69t-76c—145
|David Skinns
|71t-74c—145
|Eric Axley
|74c-71t—145
|Tyson Alexander
|71t-74c—145
|Chip Deason
|73t-73c—146
|Billy Kennerly
|72t-75c—147
|Robby Shelton
|75t-72c—147
|Dicky Pride
|74t-73c—147
|John Mallinger
|74c-73t—147
|Brett Coletta
|74c-74t—148
|Bryan Bigley
|75t-74c—149
