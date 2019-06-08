Web.com Tour – BMW Charity Pro-Am Scores

Saturday At t-Thornblade Club (Host Course); Yardage: 7,024; Par 71 At c-Cliffs Valley; Yardage: 7,029; Par 72 Greer, S.C. Second Round Michael Miller 65t-63c—128 Kristoffer Ventura 67t-62c—129 Chris Baker 65c-64t—129 Rhein Gibson 66c-64t—130 Jonathan Randolph 67c-65t—132 Maverick McNealy 66c-66t—132 Michael Arnaud 67c-65t—132 Steve LeBrun 66t-66c—132 Ben Martin 63t-70c—133 Oscar Fraustro 69c-64t—133 Steve Marino 67c-66t—133 Michael Gellerman 67c-66t—133 Brian Richey 68c-65t—133 John Oda 67c-66t—133 Will Zalatoris 67t-66c—133 Harry Higgs 67c-66t—133 Ryan Brehm 68c-65t—133 Andrew Novak 67c-66t—133 Justin Lower 65c-68t—133 Rico Hoey 68t-65c—133 Conrad Shindler 68c-65t—133 Greg Yates 68c-65t—133 T.J. Vogel 67c-67t—134 Tommy Gainey 69c-65t—134 Brian Campbell 67t-67c—134 Drew Weaver 69c-65t—134 Vince Covello 63t-71c—134 Austin Smotherman 68c-66t—134 Danny Walker 67t-67c—134 Brad Fritsch 66t-68c—134 Brad Hopfinger 71c-64t—135 Michael Johnson 67c-68t—135 Tyler McCumber 68t-67c—135 Erik Barnes 71c-64t—135 Davis Riley 69t-66c—135 Ben Kohles 71c-64t—135 Timothy Madigan 68c-67t—135 Jonathan Hodge 66t-69c—135 Michael McGowan 71t-64c—135 Boo Weekley 69t-66c—135 Erik Compton 67c-68t—135 Brandon Crick 68c-67t—135 Steven Alker 73c-62t—135 Thomas Bass 70c-65t—135 J.T. Griffin 70t-65c—135 Matt Harmon 64c-71t—135 Blayne Barber 68t-68c—136 Dan McCarthy 72c-64t—136 Scott Harrington 69c-67t—136 Casey Wittenberg 70c-66t—136 Norman Xiong 68t-68c—136 Marcelo Rozo 68c-68t—136 Mark Hubbard 69c-67t—136 Kyle Reifers 67c-69t—136 Brett Drewitt 65t-71c—136 Tag Ridings 69t-67c—136 Lee Hodges 69c-67t—136 Xinjun Zhang 68t-69c—137 Mark Anderson 68c-69t—137 Eric Steger 69c-68t—137 Garrett Osborn 68t-69c—137 Rob Oppenheim 73c-64t—137 Michael Hebert 68c-69t—137 Zac Blair 68c-69t—137 Braden Thornberry 68t-69c—137 Jimmy Beck 68t-69c—137 William Harrold 67c-70t—137 Derek Ernst 68t-69c—137 Bo Hoag 70c-67t—137 Scott Gutschewski 72c-65t—137 Lanto Griffin 70t-67c—137 Mark Blakefield 66c-71t—137 Will Cannon 67c-70t—137 Oliver Bekker 68t-69c—137 Motin Yeung 71c-66t—137 Wade Binfield 69t-68c—137 Missed the Cut Zecheng Dou 68t-70c—138 John Merrick 71c-67t—138 James Driscoll 70t-68c—138 Henrik Norlander 69t-69c—138 Jack Maguire 72t-66c—138 Rafael Campos 69c-69t—138 Josh Gallman 70c-68t—138 Ben Taylor 69t-69c—138 Vince India 72c-66t—138 Trevor Cone 72t-66c—138 Emmanuel Kountakis 70t-68c—138 Zach Wright 69c-69t—138 Dylan Meyer 70t-68c—138 Ben Polland 70c-68t—138 Bryson Nimmer 71c-67t—138 Callum Tarren 74c-65t—139 Paul Haley II 71c-68t—139 Michael Buttacavoli 71t-68c—139 Nicolas Echavarria 74t-65c—139 Kevin Lucas 72c-67t—139 Corey Pereira 68t-71c—139 Taylor Moore 69c-70t—139 Luke Guthrie 72t-67c—139 Christian Brand 68t-71c—139 Dawie van der Walt 71t-68c—139 Lee McCoy 72c-67t—139 Sam Love 70t-69c—139 William Kropp 70t-69c—139 Max Rottluff 73t-67c—140 Tim Wilkinson 70t-70c—140 Bhavik Patel 70t-70c—140 Edward Loar 68t-72c—140 Chad Ramey 72c-68t—140 Andres Gallegos 73c-67t—140 Byron Meth 73t-67c—140 Max Greyserman 68t-72c—140 George Cunningham 69t-71c—140 Jay McLuen 69t-71c—140 Carl Yuan 71t-69c—140 Martin Flores 73c-68t—141 Andy Zhang 69c-72t—141 Nelson Ledesma 67c-74t—141 Paul Imondi 73c-68t—141 Jamie Arnold 70t-71c—141 Kevin Dougherty 71c-70t—141 Matthew NeSmith 75c-66t—141 Grant Hirschman 72c-70t—142 Matt Atkins 71t-71c—142 Brock Mackenzie 73t-69c—142 Vincent Whaley 71t-71c—142 Nicholas Thompson 72t-70c—142 Kevin Roy 70t-72c—142 Steve Wheatcroft 70t-72c—142 Min Woo Lee 74c-68t—142 Jimmy Stanger 71t-72c—143 Joshua Creel 73t-70c—143 Kyle Thompson 72t-71c—143 Joseph Winslow 75t-68c—143 JD Dornes 73c-70t—143 Keenan Huskey 75t-68c—143 Parker McLachlin 71t-72c—143 Sebastian Cappelen 73c-70t—143 John Peterson 73c-70t—143 Patrick Sullivan 71t-72c—143 Jimmy Gunn 72c-71t—143 Zachary Edmondson 73c-70t—143 Armando Favela 76c-68t—144 Brandon Matthews 73t-71c—144 Olin Browne, Jr. 73t-71c—144 Frank Lickliter II 72t-72c—144 D.H. Lee 71c-74t—145 Rafael Becker 69t-76c—145 David Skinns 71t-74c—145 Eric Axley 74c-71t—145 Tyson Alexander 71t-74c—145 Chip Deason 73t-73c—146 Billy Kennerly 72t-75c—147 Robby Shelton 75t-72c—147 Dicky Pride 74t-73c—147 John Mallinger 74c-73t—147 Brett Coletta 74c-74t—148 Bryan Bigley 75t-74c—149

