The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Web.com Tour – BMW Charity Pro-Am Scores

June 8, 2019 2:15 pm
 
Saturday
At t-Thornblade Club (Host Course); Yardage: 7,024; Par 71
At c-Cliffs Valley; Yardage: 7,029; Par 72
Greer, S.C.
Second Round
Michael Miller 65t-63c—128
Kristoffer Ventura 67t-62c—129
Chris Baker 65c-64t—129
Rhein Gibson 66c-64t—130
Jonathan Randolph 67c-65t—132
Maverick McNealy 66c-66t—132
Michael Arnaud 67c-65t—132
Steve LeBrun 66t-66c—132
Ben Martin 63t-70c—133
Oscar Fraustro 69c-64t—133
Steve Marino 67c-66t—133
Michael Gellerman 67c-66t—133
Brian Richey 68c-65t—133
John Oda 67c-66t—133
Will Zalatoris 67t-66c—133
Harry Higgs 67c-66t—133
Ryan Brehm 68c-65t—133
Andrew Novak 67c-66t—133
Justin Lower 65c-68t—133
Rico Hoey 68t-65c—133
Conrad Shindler 68c-65t—133
Greg Yates 68c-65t—133
T.J. Vogel 67c-67t—134
Tommy Gainey 69c-65t—134
Brian Campbell 67t-67c—134
Drew Weaver 69c-65t—134
Vince Covello 63t-71c—134
Austin Smotherman 68c-66t—134
Danny Walker 67t-67c—134
Brad Fritsch 66t-68c—134
Brad Hopfinger 71c-64t—135
Michael Johnson 67c-68t—135
Tyler McCumber 68t-67c—135
Erik Barnes 71c-64t—135
Davis Riley 69t-66c—135
Ben Kohles 71c-64t—135
Timothy Madigan 68c-67t—135
Jonathan Hodge 66t-69c—135
Michael McGowan 71t-64c—135
Boo Weekley 69t-66c—135
Erik Compton 67c-68t—135
Brandon Crick 68c-67t—135
Steven Alker 73c-62t—135
Thomas Bass 70c-65t—135
J.T. Griffin 70t-65c—135
Matt Harmon 64c-71t—135
Blayne Barber 68t-68c—136
Dan McCarthy 72c-64t—136
Scott Harrington 69c-67t—136
Casey Wittenberg 70c-66t—136
Norman Xiong 68t-68c—136
Marcelo Rozo 68c-68t—136
Mark Hubbard 69c-67t—136
Kyle Reifers 67c-69t—136
Brett Drewitt 65t-71c—136
Tag Ridings 69t-67c—136
Lee Hodges 69c-67t—136
Xinjun Zhang 68t-69c—137
Mark Anderson 68c-69t—137
Eric Steger 69c-68t—137
Garrett Osborn 68t-69c—137
Rob Oppenheim 73c-64t—137
Michael Hebert 68c-69t—137
Zac Blair 68c-69t—137
Braden Thornberry 68t-69c—137
Jimmy Beck 68t-69c—137
William Harrold 67c-70t—137
Derek Ernst 68t-69c—137
Bo Hoag 70c-67t—137
Scott Gutschewski 72c-65t—137
Lanto Griffin 70t-67c—137
Mark Blakefield 66c-71t—137
Will Cannon 67c-70t—137
Oliver Bekker 68t-69c—137
Motin Yeung 71c-66t—137
Wade Binfield 69t-68c—137
Missed the Cut
Zecheng Dou 68t-70c—138
John Merrick 71c-67t—138
James Driscoll 70t-68c—138
Henrik Norlander 69t-69c—138
Jack Maguire 72t-66c—138
Rafael Campos 69c-69t—138
Josh Gallman 70c-68t—138
Ben Taylor 69t-69c—138
Vince India 72c-66t—138
Trevor Cone 72t-66c—138
Emmanuel Kountakis 70t-68c—138
Zach Wright 69c-69t—138
Dylan Meyer 70t-68c—138
Ben Polland 70c-68t—138
Bryson Nimmer 71c-67t—138
Callum Tarren 74c-65t—139
Paul Haley II 71c-68t—139
Michael Buttacavoli 71t-68c—139
Nicolas Echavarria 74t-65c—139
Kevin Lucas 72c-67t—139
Corey Pereira 68t-71c—139
Taylor Moore 69c-70t—139
Luke Guthrie 72t-67c—139
Christian Brand 68t-71c—139
Dawie van der Walt 71t-68c—139
Lee McCoy 72c-67t—139
Sam Love 70t-69c—139
William Kropp 70t-69c—139
Max Rottluff 73t-67c—140
Tim Wilkinson 70t-70c—140
Bhavik Patel 70t-70c—140
Edward Loar 68t-72c—140
Chad Ramey 72c-68t—140
Andres Gallegos 73c-67t—140
Byron Meth 73t-67c—140
Max Greyserman 68t-72c—140
George Cunningham 69t-71c—140
Jay McLuen 69t-71c—140
Carl Yuan 71t-69c—140
Martin Flores 73c-68t—141
Andy Zhang 69c-72t—141
Nelson Ledesma 67c-74t—141
Paul Imondi 73c-68t—141
Jamie Arnold 70t-71c—141
Kevin Dougherty 71c-70t—141
Matthew NeSmith 75c-66t—141
Grant Hirschman 72c-70t—142
Matt Atkins 71t-71c—142
Brock Mackenzie 73t-69c—142
Vincent Whaley 71t-71c—142
Nicholas Thompson 72t-70c—142
Kevin Roy 70t-72c—142
Steve Wheatcroft 70t-72c—142
Min Woo Lee 74c-68t—142
Jimmy Stanger 71t-72c—143
Joshua Creel 73t-70c—143
Kyle Thompson 72t-71c—143
Joseph Winslow 75t-68c—143
JD Dornes 73c-70t—143
Keenan Huskey 75t-68c—143
Parker McLachlin 71t-72c—143
Sebastian Cappelen 73c-70t—143
John Peterson 73c-70t—143
Patrick Sullivan 71t-72c—143
Jimmy Gunn 72c-71t—143
Zachary Edmondson 73c-70t—143
Armando Favela 76c-68t—144
Brandon Matthews 73t-71c—144
Olin Browne, Jr. 73t-71c—144
Frank Lickliter II 72t-72c—144
D.H. Lee 71c-74t—145
Rafael Becker 69t-76c—145
David Skinns 71t-74c—145
Eric Axley 74c-71t—145
Tyson Alexander 71t-74c—145
Chip Deason 73t-73c—146
Billy Kennerly 72t-75c—147
Robby Shelton 75t-72c—147
Dicky Pride 74t-73c—147
John Mallinger 74c-73t—147
Brett Coletta 74c-74t—148
Bryan Bigley 75t-74c—149

