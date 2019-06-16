Web.com Tour – Lincoln Land Championship Pro-Am Scores

|Sunday
|At Panther Creek Country Club
|Yardage: 7228; Par: 71
|Springfield, Illinois
|Final Round
|Xinjun Zhang, $99,000
|68-72-63-66—269
|Dylan Wu, $59,400
|68-73-65-63—269
|Nelson Ledesma, $31,900
|74-66-65-65—270
|Vincent Whaley, $31,900
|68-68-68-66—270
|James Driscoll, $20,075
|71-72-63-65—271
|Chase Seiffert, $20,075
|70-68-67-66—271
|Braden Thornberry, $20,075
|68-70-67-66—271
|Steven Alker, $15,950
|70-68-65-69—272
|Robby Shelton, $15,950
|69-71-63-69—272
|Eric Steger, $15,950
|70-66-69-67—272
|Matthew Campbell, $12,100
|66-71-68-68—273
|Michael Gligic, $12,100
|69-69-66-69—273
|Bo Hoag, $12,100
|68-70-67-68—273
|Tag Ridings, $12,100
|69-71-68-65—273
|Brad Hopfinger, $8,525
|67-71-67-69—274
|Mark Hubbard, $8,525
|72-67-68-67—274
|Matthew NeSmith, $8,525
|70-71-68-65—274
|Jonathan Randolph, $8,525
|70-67-69-68—274
|Davis Riley, $8,525
|70-71-64-69—274
|Steve Wheatcroft, $8,525
|72-69-65-68—274
|Nicolas Echavarria, $5,940
|71-70-66-68—275
|Kyle Jones, $5,940
|74-67-67-67—275
|Ben Kohles, $5,940
|75-68-66-66—275
|Kyle Reifers, $5,940
|70-70-66-69—275
|Thomas Bass, $4,014
|73-69-66-68—276
|Joshua Creel, $4,014
|72-69-67-68—276
|Rick Lamb, $4,014
|69-68-69-70—276
|Edward Loar, $4,014
|69-72-67-68—276
|Lee McCoy, $4,014
|71-71-65-69—276
|Conrad Shindler, $4,014
|69-74-65-68—276
|Ethan Tracy, $4,014
|72-69-69-66—276
|Martin Flores, $4,014
|70-71-64-71—276
|Rico Hoey, $4,014
|69-69-68-70—276
|Brian Campbell, $2,809
|67-74-68-68—277
|Billy Kennerly, $2,809
|65-71-70-71—277
|D.H. Lee, $2,809
|68-70-69-70—277
|Jimmy Stanger, $2,809
|68-73-68-68—277
|Samuel Stevens, $2,809
|70-70-70-67—277
|Drew Weaver, $2,809
|72-71-63-71—277
|Daniel Summerhays, $2,809
|70-69-73-65—277
|Steven Fisk, $0
|71-69-70-67—277
|Rafael Becker, $1,984
|72-69-69-68—278
|Will Cannon, $1,984
|72-69-70-67—278
|Rhein Gibson, $1,984
|72-69-69-68—278
|Max Greyserman, $1,984
|74-68-68-68—278
|Chad Ramey, $1,984
|73-69-68-68—278
|T.J. Vogel, $1,984
|69-73-69-67—278
|Maverick McNealy, $1,984
|73-70-68-67—278
|Patrick Flavin, $1,623
|71-70-69-69—279
|Michael Johnson, $1,623
|70-71-68-70—279
|Horacio León, $1,623
|70-71-69-69—279
|JD Dornes, $1,517
|70-70-70-70—280
|Michael Hebert, $1,517
|70-70-70-70—280
|Brandon Crick, $1,517
|75-68-70-67—280
|Kevin Dougherty, $1,517
|75-67-68-70—280
|Armando Favela, $1,517
|72-70-70-68—280
|Spence Fulford, $1,517
|71-71-68-70—280
|Eric Axley, $1,452
|69-69-73-70—281
|Grant Hirschman, $1,452
|71-71-71-68—281
|Max Rottluff, $1,452
|75-67-69-70—281
|John Peterson, $1,430
|76-66-69-71—282
|Andres Gallegos, $1,414
|75-66-73-69—283
|Carter Jenkins, $1,414
|72-71-69-71—283
|Tyson Alexander, $1,397
|70-72-69-73—284
|Lee Hodges, $1,386
|73-67-71-74—285
|Blake Palmer, $1,375
|68-73-71-75—287
