Web.com Tour – Lincoln Land Championship Pro-Am Scores

Sunday At Panther Creek Country Club Yardage: 7228; Par: 71 Springfield, Illinois Final Round Xinjun Zhang, $99,000 68-72-63-66—269 Dylan Wu, $59,400 68-73-65-63—269 Nelson Ledesma, $31,900 74-66-65-65—270 Vincent Whaley, $31,900 68-68-68-66—270 James Driscoll, $20,075 71-72-63-65—271 Chase Seiffert, $20,075 70-68-67-66—271 Braden Thornberry, $20,075 68-70-67-66—271 Steven Alker, $15,950 70-68-65-69—272 Robby Shelton, $15,950 69-71-63-69—272 Eric Steger, $15,950 70-66-69-67—272 Matthew Campbell, $12,100 66-71-68-68—273 Michael Gligic, $12,100 69-69-66-69—273 Bo Hoag, $12,100 68-70-67-68—273 Tag Ridings, $12,100 69-71-68-65—273 Brad Hopfinger, $8,525 67-71-67-69—274 Mark Hubbard, $8,525 72-67-68-67—274 Matthew NeSmith, $8,525 70-71-68-65—274 Jonathan Randolph, $8,525 70-67-69-68—274 Davis Riley, $8,525 70-71-64-69—274 Steve Wheatcroft, $8,525 72-69-65-68—274 Nicolas Echavarria, $5,940 71-70-66-68—275 Kyle Jones, $5,940 74-67-67-67—275 Ben Kohles, $5,940 75-68-66-66—275 Kyle Reifers, $5,940 70-70-66-69—275 Thomas Bass, $4,014 73-69-66-68—276 Joshua Creel, $4,014 72-69-67-68—276 Rick Lamb, $4,014 69-68-69-70—276 Edward Loar, $4,014 69-72-67-68—276 Lee McCoy, $4,014 71-71-65-69—276 Conrad Shindler, $4,014 69-74-65-68—276 Ethan Tracy, $4,014 72-69-69-66—276 Martin Flores, $4,014 70-71-64-71—276 Rico Hoey, $4,014 69-69-68-70—276 Brian Campbell, $2,809 67-74-68-68—277 Billy Kennerly, $2,809 65-71-70-71—277 D.H. Lee, $2,809 68-70-69-70—277 Jimmy Stanger, $2,809 68-73-68-68—277 Samuel Stevens, $2,809 70-70-70-67—277 Drew Weaver, $2,809 72-71-63-71—277 Daniel Summerhays, $2,809 70-69-73-65—277 Steven Fisk, $0 71-69-70-67—277 Rafael Becker, $1,984 72-69-69-68—278 Will Cannon, $1,984 72-69-70-67—278 Rhein Gibson, $1,984 72-69-69-68—278 Max Greyserman, $1,984 74-68-68-68—278 Chad Ramey, $1,984 73-69-68-68—278 T.J. Vogel, $1,984 69-73-69-67—278 Maverick McNealy, $1,984 73-70-68-67—278 Patrick Flavin, $1,623 71-70-69-69—279 Michael Johnson, $1,623 70-71-68-70—279 Horacio León, $1,623 70-71-69-69—279 JD Dornes, $1,517 70-70-70-70—280 Michael Hebert, $1,517 70-70-70-70—280 Brandon Crick, $1,517 75-68-70-67—280 Kevin Dougherty, $1,517 75-67-68-70—280 Armando Favela, $1,517 72-70-70-68—280 Spence Fulford, $1,517 71-71-68-70—280 Eric Axley, $1,452 69-69-73-70—281 Grant Hirschman, $1,452 71-71-71-68—281 Max Rottluff, $1,452 75-67-69-70—281 John Peterson, $1,430 76-66-69-71—282 Andres Gallegos, $1,414 75-66-73-69—283 Carter Jenkins, $1,414 72-71-69-71—283 Tyson Alexander, $1,397 70-72-69-73—284 Lee Hodges, $1,386 73-67-71-74—285 Blake Palmer, $1,375 68-73-71-75—287

