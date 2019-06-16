Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Web.com Tour – Lincoln Land Championship Pro-Am Scores

June 16, 2019 5:56 pm
 
Sunday
At Panther Creek Country Club
Yardage: 7228; Par: 71
Springfield, Illinois
Final Round
(x-won on the third hole of a playoff)
x-Xinjun Zhang, $99,000 68-72-63-66—269
Dylan Wu, $59,400 68-73-65-63—269
Nelson Ledesma, $31,900 74-66-65-65—270
Vincent Whaley, $31,900 68-68-68-66—270
James Driscoll, $20,075 71-72-63-65—271
Chase Seiffert, $20,075 70-68-67-66—271
Braden Thornberry, $20,075 68-70-67-66—271
Steven Alker, $15,950 70-68-65-69—272
Robby Shelton, $15,950 69-71-63-69—272
Eric Steger, $15,950 70-66-69-67—272
Matthew Campbell, $12,100 66-71-68-68—273
Michael Gligic, $12,100 69-69-66-69—273
Bo Hoag, $12,100 68-70-67-68—273
Tag Ridings, $12,100 69-71-68-65—273
Brad Hopfinger, $8,525 67-71-67-69—274
Mark Hubbard, $8,525 72-67-68-67—274
Matthew NeSmith, $8,525 70-71-68-65—274
Jonathan Randolph, $8,525 70-67-69-68—274
Davis Riley, $8,525 70-71-64-69—274
Steve Wheatcroft, $8,525 72-69-65-68—274
Nicolas Echavarria, $5,940 71-70-66-68—275
Kyle Jones, $5,940 74-67-67-67—275
Ben Kohles, $5,940 75-68-66-66—275
Kyle Reifers, $5,940 70-70-66-69—275
Thomas Bass, $4,014 73-69-66-68—276
Joshua Creel, $4,014 72-69-67-68—276
Rick Lamb, $4,014 69-68-69-70—276
Edward Loar, $4,014 69-72-67-68—276
Lee McCoy, $4,014 71-71-65-69—276
Conrad Shindler, $4,014 69-74-65-68—276
Ethan Tracy, $4,014 72-69-69-66—276
Martin Flores, $4,014 70-71-64-71—276
Rico Hoey, $4,014 69-69-68-70—276
Brian Campbell, $2,809 67-74-68-68—277
Billy Kennerly, $2,809 65-71-70-71—277
D.H. Lee, $2,809 68-70-69-70—277
Jimmy Stanger, $2,809 68-73-68-68—277
Samuel Stevens, $2,809 70-70-70-67—277
Drew Weaver, $2,809 72-71-63-71—277
Daniel Summerhays, $2,809 70-69-73-65—277
Steven Fisk, $0 71-69-70-67—277
Rafael Becker, $1,984 72-69-69-68—278
Will Cannon, $1,984 72-69-70-67—278
Rhein Gibson, $1,984 72-69-69-68—278
Max Greyserman, $1,984 74-68-68-68—278
Chad Ramey, $1,984 73-69-68-68—278
T.J. Vogel, $1,984 69-73-69-67—278
Maverick McNealy, $1,984 73-70-68-67—278
Patrick Flavin, $1,623 71-70-69-69—279
Michael Johnson, $1,623 70-71-68-70—279
Horacio León, $1,623 70-71-69-69—279
JD Dornes, $1,517 70-70-70-70—280
Michael Hebert, $1,517 70-70-70-70—280
Brandon Crick, $1,517 75-68-70-67—280
Kevin Dougherty, $1,517 75-67-68-70—280
Armando Favela, $1,517 72-70-70-68—280
Spence Fulford, $1,517 71-71-68-70—280
Eric Axley, $1,452 69-69-73-70—281
Grant Hirschman, $1,452 71-71-71-68—281
Max Rottluff, $1,452 75-67-69-70—281
John Peterson, $1,430 76-66-69-71—282
Andres Gallegos, $1,414 75-66-73-69—283
Carter Jenkins, $1,414 72-71-69-71—283
Tyson Alexander, $1,397 70-72-69-73—284
Lee Hodges, $1,386 73-67-71-74—285
Blake Palmer, $1,375 68-73-71-75—287

