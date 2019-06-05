Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent DH Mark Trumbo to Norfolk (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Carlos Carrasco on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday. Optioned OF Greg Allen to Columbus (IL). Recalled RHPs Jon Edwards and Nick Goody from Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed 3B Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Friday. Recalled 3B Harold Castro from Toledo (IL). Agreed to terms with OF Riley Greene on a minor league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Corbin Martin to Round Rock (PCL). Recalled LHP Reymin Guduan from Round Rock.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Released 2B Chris Owings.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Released RHP Matt Ramsey.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed RHP Connor Sadzeck on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Recalled RHP Andrew Moore from Arkansas (TL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned OF Jonathan Davis to Buffalo (IL). Recalled OF Teoscar Hernández from Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Traded C Tyler Heineman to Miami.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed INF Matt Beaty on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Recalled OF Kyle Garlick from Oklahoma City (PCL). Sent C Austin Barnes to Rancho Cucamonga (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Andrew McCutchen on the 10-day IL and RHP Victor Arana on the 60-day IL; Arana retroactive to April 19. Selected the contract of OF Adam Haseley from Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed C Francisco Cervelli on the 10-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed LHP Matt Strahm on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Optioned LHP Brad Wieck to El Paso (PCL). Designated OF Alex Dickerson for assignment. Reinstated RHP Miguel Diaz from the 60-day IL. Recalled RHP Cal Quantrill from El Paso.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed RHP Fernando Rodney to a minor league contract.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed INF Rolando Gomez.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed INF Kyle Martin.

Atlantic League

NEW BRITAIN BEES — Released RHP Christopher De Leon. Signed RHP Carlos Ramirez.

SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Signed RHP Ryan Kussmaul.

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Sold the contracts of RHP Mitch Talbot to the Cleveland Indians and RHP Michael Mariot to Tijuana (Mexican).

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived OT Desmond Harrison.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived DL Khairi Clark. Signed RB Taj McGowan.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Tarmo Reunanen on an entry-level contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced assistant coach Mike Lapper has left the club. Named Jarryd Phillips director of sports performance.

TENNIS

ITF/FED CUP — Named Billie Jean King global ambassador.

COLLEGE

HOBART — Named Stefan Thompson men’s basketball coach.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Announced junior softball INF Hayley Busby is transferring from Virginia.

ROWAN — Named Dr. John Giannini interim athletic director.

SAINT JOSEPH’S — Named Eric Lang men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach.

TEXAS — Freshman women’s basketball C Sedona Prince will transfer.

