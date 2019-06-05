Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

June 5, 2019 3:00 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent DH Mark Trumbo to Norfolk (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Carlos Carrasco on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday. Optioned OF Greg Allen to Columbus (IL). Recalled RHPs Jon Edwards and Nick Goody from Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed 3B Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Friday. Recalled 3B Harold Castro from Toledo (IL). Agreed to terms with OF Riley Greene on a minor league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Corbin Martin to Round Rock (PCL). Recalled LHP Reymin Guduan from Round Rock.

Advertisement

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Released 2B Chris Owings.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Released RHP Matt Ramsey.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed RHP Connor Sadzeck on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Recalled RHP Andrew Moore from Arkansas (TL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned OF Jonathan Davis to Buffalo (IL). Recalled OF Teoscar Hernández from Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Traded C Tyler Heineman to Miami.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed INF Matt Beaty on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Recalled OF Kyle Garlick from Oklahoma City (PCL). Sent C Austin Barnes to Rancho Cucamonga (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Andrew McCutchen on the 10-day IL and RHP Victor Arana on the 60-day IL; Arana retroactive to April 19. Selected the contract of OF Adam Haseley from Lehigh Valley (IL).

        Agencies offer mixed messages on telework during summer Metro closures

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed C Francisco Cervelli on the 10-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed LHP Matt Strahm on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Optioned LHP Brad Wieck to El Paso (PCL). Designated OF Alex Dickerson for assignment. Reinstated RHP Miguel Diaz from the 60-day IL. Recalled RHP Cal Quantrill from El Paso.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed RHP Fernando Rodney to a minor league contract.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed INF Rolando Gomez.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed INF Kyle Martin.

Atlantic League

NEW BRITAIN BEES — Released RHP Christopher De Leon. Signed RHP Carlos Ramirez.

SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Signed RHP Ryan Kussmaul.

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Sold the contracts of RHP Mitch Talbot to the Cleveland Indians and RHP Michael Mariot to Tijuana (Mexican).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived OT Desmond Harrison.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived DL Khairi Clark. Signed RB Taj McGowan.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Tarmo Reunanen on an entry-level contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced assistant coach Mike Lapper has left the club. Named Jarryd Phillips director of sports performance.

TENNIS

ITF/FED CUP — Named Billie Jean King global ambassador.

COLLEGE

HOBART — Named Stefan Thompson men’s basketball coach.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Announced junior softball INF Hayley Busby is transferring from Virginia.

ROWAN — Named Dr. John Giannini interim athletic director.

SAINT JOSEPH’S — Named Eric Lang men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach.

TEXAS — Freshman women’s basketball C Sedona Prince will transfer.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 DC CloudWeek
6|5 3rd International Cancer Conference and...
6|5 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.