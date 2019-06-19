Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

June 19, 2019 2:58 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Hector Velázquez on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Josh Smith from Pawtucket (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed INF Ike Freeman.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated 2B Jose Altuve from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Cionel Pérez to Round Rock (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Danita Maxwell vice president of human resources.

Advertisement
National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated SS José Iglesias from the 3-day paternity list. Optioned INF/OF Josh VanMeter to Louisville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Signed RHP Josh Wolf to a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Trevor Williams from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Mitch Keller to Indianapolis (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Austin Voth from Fresno (PCL) as the 26th man.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released INF Caleb Dean. Signed RHP Kenny Koplove and INF Taylor Sparks.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Acquired RHP Ryan Flores from the Trois-Rivieres Aigles (Can-Am) to complete an earlier trade. Signed RHP Ryan Flores.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP Grady Wood.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OT Greg Little.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Bought out the contract of RW Corey Perry.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed C Kevin Hayes to a seven-year contract.

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Traded F Savannah McCaskill to Chicago for the highest 2020 first-round draft pick and a 2020 second-round draft pick.

COLLEGE

CHOWAN — Promoted Nikki White director of swimming.

ST. NORBERT — Named A.J. Aitken women’s ice hockey coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|18 Technology, Systems and Ships 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard soldiers returned home on Father's Day

Today in History

1782: Congress adopts the Great Seal of the United States

Get our daily newsletter.