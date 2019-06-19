Listen Live Sports

Wednesday's Sports Transactions

June 19, 2019
 
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Hector Velázquez on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Josh Smith from Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Manny Bañuelos on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 16. Recalled RHP Carson Fulmer from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed INF Ike Freeman to a minor league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated 2B Jose Altuve from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Cionel Pérez to Round Rock (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF Marwin Gonzalez on the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Blake Parker on the family medical emergency List. Recalled C-INF Willians Astudillo from Rochester (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Sean Poppen from Rochester. Transferred LHP Adalberto Mejía to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Released RHP Danny Farquhar.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Danita Maxwell vice president of human resources. Recalled LHP Joe Palumbo from Frisco (TL). Placed LHP Jeffrey Springs placed on 10-day IL, retroactive to June 17. Sent OFs Joey Gallo and Scott Heineman to Arizona League on injury rehabilitation assignments. Re-signed RHP Nick Gardewine to two-year minor league contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed INF Chase Strumpf to a minor league contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated SS José Iglesias from the 3-day paternity list. Optioned INF/OF Josh VanMeter to Louisville (IL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP Evan Fitterer and OF Tevin Mitchell to minor league contracts.

NEW YORK METS — Signed RHP Josh Wolf to a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Trevor Williams from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Mitch Keller to Indianapolis (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Austin Voth from Fresno (PCL) as the 26th man.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released INF Caleb Dean. Signed RHP Kenny Koplove and INF Taylor Sparks.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Acquired RHP Ryan Flores from the Trois-Rivieres Aigles (Can-Am) to complete an earlier trade. Signed RHP Ryan Flores.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP Grady Wood.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OT Greg Little.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Bought out the contract of RW Corey Perry.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed C Kevin Hayes to a seven-year contract.

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Traded F Savannah McCaskill to Chicago for the highest 2020 first-round draft pick and a 2020 second-round draft pick.

COLLEGE

CHOWAN — Promoted Nikki White director of swimming.

SAINT JOSEPH’S — Named Amanda Casale men’s director of basketball operations.

ST. NORBERT — Named A.J. Aitken women’s ice hockey coach.

