Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Hector Velázquez on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Josh Smith from Pawtucket (IL).

Signed SS Matthew Lugo and RHP Zach Schneider to minor league contracts and assigned them to the GCL Red Sox. Signed 1B Joe Davis to a minor league contract and assigned him to Lowell (NYP).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Manny Bañuelos on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 16. Recalled RHP Carson Fulmer from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed INF Ike Freeman to a minor league contract.

Advertisement

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated 2B Jose Altuve from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Cionel Pérez to Round Rock (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF Marwin Gonzalez on the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Blake Parker on the family medical emergency List. Recalled C-INF Willians Astudillo from Rochester (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Sean Poppen from Rochester. Transferred LHP Adalberto Mejía to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Released RHP Danny Farquhar.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Danita Maxwell vice president of human resources. Recalled LHP Joe Palumbo from Frisco (TL). Placed LHP Jeffrey Springs placed on 10-day IL, retroactive to June 17. Sent OFs Joey Gallo and Scott Heineman to Arizona League on injury rehabilitation assignments. Re-signed RHP Nick Gardewine to two-year minor league contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed INF Chase Strumpf to a minor league contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated SS José Iglesias from the 3-day paternity list. Optioned INF/OF Josh VanMeter to Louisville (IL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP Evan Fitterer and OF Tevin Mitchell to minor league contracts. Acquired OF César Puello from the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations. Designated UTL Rosell Herrera for assignment. Placed RHP Pablo López on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 16. Recalled LHP José Quijada from New Orleans (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Signed RHP Josh Wolf to a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Trevor Williams from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Mitch Keller to Indianapolis (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Austin Voth from Fresno (PCL) as the 26th man. Agreed to terms with RHPs Todd Peterson, Orlando Ribalta, Michael Cuevas and Jordan Bocko; and OF Jeremy Ydens on minor league contracts.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released INF Caleb Dean. Signed RHP Kenny Koplove and INF Taylor Sparks.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Acquired RHP Ryan Flores from the Trois-Rivieres Aigles (Can-Am) to complete an earlier trade. Signed RHP Ryan Flores.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP Grady Wood.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Tyler Plantier.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released 3B Jose Camacho.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Released INF Marc DiLeo.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released RHP Devin Rose.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Bobby Kametas.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OT Greg Little.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived LB Justin Phillips. Signed RB Ryan Yurachek.

NEW YORK JETS — Named Rex Hogan assistant GM, Chad Alexander as director of player personnel, Phil Savage as senior football adviser and Chris Nolan as a college scout. Promoted Greg Nejmeh to director of pro personnel, Dan Zbojovsky to director of personnel operations and Kevin Murphy to assistant director of pro scouting.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Bought out the contract of RW Corey Perry.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed C Kevin Hayes to a seven-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed F Daniel Walcott to a one-year contract.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Traded F Savannah McCaskill to Chicago for the highest 2020 first-round draft pick and a 2020 second-round draft pick.

COLLEGE

CHOWAN — Promoted Nikki White director of swimming.

IOWA — Fired volleyball coach Bond Shymansky. Announced interim volleyball coach Vicki Brown will remain in that role next season.

MTSU — Named Cody O’Toole men’s assistant golf coach and Logan Johnson men’s director of basketball operations.

SAINT JOSEPH’S — Named Amanda Casale men’s director of basketball operations.

ST. NORBERT — Named A.J. Aitken women’s ice hockey coach.

TENNESSEE — Signed baseball coach Tony Vitello to a contract extension through June 2024.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.