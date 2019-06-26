Listen Live Sports

Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

June 26, 2019 10:27 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed LHP Josh Rogers on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Tayler Scott and RHP Matt Wotherspoon to Norfolk (IL). Recalled LHP Paul Fry from Norfolk.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent RHP Dylan Covey to Charlotte (IL) for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned 3B Dawel Lugo to Toledo (IL). Recalled INF Jeimer Candelario from Toledo.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Joe Smith to Round Rock (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Brad Boxberger for assignment. Optioned LHP Eric Skoglund to Omaha (PCL). Recalled LHP Tim Hill from Omaha.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Jaime Barria from Salt Lake (PCL). Reinstated RHP Trevor Cahill from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Jake Jewell to Salt Lake. Designated INF Wilfredo Tovar.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated LHP Gabriel Moya for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Mike Tauchman from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP J.B. Wendelken to Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled RHP Daniel Mengden from Las Vegas.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent C Anthony Bemboom to Charlotte (FSL) for a rehab assignment. Signed 2B Trevor Ezell and RHP Ryan Jackson to minor league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Released LHP Drew Smyly. Sent OF Scott Heineman to Nashville (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent LHP Ryan Borucki to the GCL Blue Jays for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned 2B Domingo Leyba to Reno (PCL). Reinstated 1B Jake Lamb from the 10-day IL.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed RHP Kasey Kalich to a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Tony Gonsolin from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned C Will Smith to Oklahoma City. Transferred LHP Tony Cingrani to the 60-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Ethan Small on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of RHP Chris Mazza from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Walker Lockett to Syracuse. Designated LHP Ryan O’Rourke for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Tommy Hunter to Reading (EL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Assigned RHP Kazuhsia Makita outright to Amarillo (TL).

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed INF Ryan Brett and RHP Stephen Johnson.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released RHP Eric Carter. Signed OF Tyler Hill and INF Jordan Hovey.

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Sold the contract of OF O’Koyea Dickson to Generales de Durango (Mexico). Signed RHP Nick Rumbelow.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Drew Beyer.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Joe Mortillaro.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed SS Tanner Wetrich.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released RHP Joe Dougherty.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Phil Housley assistant coach and signed him to a multiyear contract.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reached an affiliation agreement with Greenville (ECHL) through the 2019-20 season.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — G Roberto Luongo announced his retirement.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Named Andrew McIntyre senior vice president of technology and innovation.

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed D Jeff King to a one-year contract.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA LUGE — Named Pat Anderson U.S. development coach.

COLLEGE

HIGH POINT — Named Brittany Brown assistant women’s basketball coach.

LA SALLE — Named Alexa Hoover assistant field hockey coach.

OAKLAND, MICHIGAN — Announced the retirement of Dan Hipsher men’s assistant basketball coach.

RUTGERS — Named Steve Owens baseball coach.

TEXAS TECH — Suspended F Deshawn Corprew from the men’s basketball team.

THE CITADEL — Announced graduate LB Airan Reed transferred from Southern Illinois.

UCONN — Accepted an invitation to rejoin the Big East Conference for most sports other than football, to begin with the 2020-21 academic year.

