White Sox 2, Indians 0

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 0 3 0 0 0 .293 Mercado rf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .220 Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .206 Bauers dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .216 Allen lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .169 Perez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .218 1-Freeman pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Plawecki c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .172 Martin cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .216 a-Luplow ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Totals 31 0 6 0 0 10

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .293 Anderson ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .330 Abreu dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .246 McCann c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .338 Jimenez lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .223 Cordell rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Rondon 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .187 Sanchez 2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .252 Tilson rf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Totals 27 2 5 2 3 9

Cleveland 000 000 000—0 6 0 Chicago 000 100 01x—2 5 0

a-grounded out for Martin in the 8th.

1-ran for Perez in the 8th.

LOB_Cleveland 4, Chicago 4. 2B_Lindor (6), Allen (3), Anderson (8), Abreu (15). HR_Anderson (9), off Plesac. RBIs_Anderson 2 (28). CS_Anderson (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Kipnis, Martin); Chicago 3 (Abreu 2, McCann). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 5; Chicago 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Santana. GIDP_Santana, Luplow, Rondon.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Kipnis, Santana); Chicago 2 (Alonso, Anderson), (Anderson, Sanchez, Alonso).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plesac, L, 0-1 7 4 1 1 1 7 96 1.46 Smith 2-3 0 1 1 2 1 17 5.40 Cole 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 1.93 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Giolito, W, 8-1 7 1-3 5 0 0 0 9 103 2.54 Bummer, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.60 Colome, S, 12-12 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 1.52

Inherited runners-scored_Cole 2-1, Bummer 1-0. PB_Plawecki (1).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:30. A_26,453 (40,615).

