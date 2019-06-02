White Sox 2, Indians 0

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Mercado rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Bauers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Allen lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|1-Freeman pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Plawecki c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Martin cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|a-Luplow ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|0
|10
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.293
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.330
|Abreu dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|McCann c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.338
|Jimenez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.223
|Cordell rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Rondon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Sanchez 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Tilson rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Totals
|27
|2
|5
|2
|3
|9
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
|Chicago
|000
|100
|01x—2
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Martin in the 8th.
1-ran for Perez in the 8th.
LOB_Cleveland 4, Chicago 4. 2B_Lindor (6), Allen (3), Anderson (8), Abreu (15). HR_Anderson (9), off Plesac. RBIs_Anderson 2 (28). CS_Anderson (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Kipnis, Martin); Chicago 3 (Abreu 2, McCann). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 5; Chicago 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Santana. GIDP_Santana, Luplow, Rondon.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Kipnis, Santana); Chicago 2 (Alonso, Anderson), (Anderson, Sanchez, Alonso).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac, L, 0-1
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|96
|1.46
|Smith
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|17
|5.40
|Cole
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.93
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, W, 8-1
|7
|1-3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|9
|103
|2.54
|Bummer, H, 3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.60
|Colome, S, 12-12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.52
Inherited runners-scored_Cole 2-1, Bummer 1-0. PB_Plawecki (1).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:30. A_26,453 (40,615).
