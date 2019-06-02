White Sox 2, Indians 0

Cleveland Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Lindor ss 4 0 3 0 L.Grcia cf 2 0 0 0 Mercado rf-cf 4 0 1 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 1 2 2 C.Sntna 1b 4 0 0 0 J.Abreu dh 4 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 3 0 1 0 Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 0 El.Jmen lf 3 0 0 0 Bauers dh 3 0 0 0 Cordell rf 0 0 0 0 G.Allen lf 3 0 1 0 J.Rndon 3b 3 0 0 0 R.Perez c 3 0 1 0 Y.Alnso 1b 3 0 1 0 M.Frman pr 0 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 2b 2 1 0 0 Plwecki c 0 0 0 0 Tilson rf-lf 3 0 0 0 L.Mrtin cf 2 0 0 0 Luplow ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Totals 31 0 6 0 Totals 27 2 5 2

Cleveland 000 000 000—0 Chicago 000 100 01x—2

DP_Cleveland 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Cleveland 4, Chicago 4. 2B_Lindor (6), G.Allen (3), Ti.Anderson (8), J.Abreu (15). HR_Ti.Anderson (9). CS_Ti.Anderson (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Plesac L,0-1 7 4 1 1 1 7 Smith 2-3 0 1 1 2 1 Cole 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Chicago Giolito W,8-1 7 1-3 5 0 0 0 9 Bummer H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Colome S,12-12 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:30. A_26,453 (40,615).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.