White Sox 2, Indians 0

|Cleveland
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|L.Grcia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mercado rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|El.Jmen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cordell rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Rndon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Alnso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Frman pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Plwecki c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tilson rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|L.Mrtin cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Luplow ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|Totals
|27
|2
|5
|2
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
|Chicago
|000
|100
|01x—2
DP_Cleveland 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Cleveland 4, Chicago 4. 2B_Lindor (6), G.Allen (3), Ti.Anderson (8), J.Abreu (15). HR_Ti.Anderson (9). CS_Ti.Anderson (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Plesac L,0-1
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Smith
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Cole
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|Giolito W,8-1
|7
|1-3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Bummer H,3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colome S,12-12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:30. A_26,453 (40,615).
