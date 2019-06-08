White Sox 2, Royals 0

|Chicago
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Grcia cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrrfeld rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rndon dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cthbert 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|El.Jmen lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|N.Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cordell rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gllgher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gore cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tilson rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|Chicago
|020
|000
|000—2
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
E_J.McCann (2). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Chicago 3, Kansas City 5. HR_El.Jimenez (7). SB_Mondesi (24).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Giolito W,9-1
|7
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|11
|Bummer H,4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colome S,13-13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kansas City
|Keller L,3-8
|8
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:26. A_20,889 (37,903).
