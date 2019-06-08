Listen Live Sports

White Sox 2, Royals 0

June 8, 2019 4:51 pm
 
Chicago Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Grcia cf 4 0 0 0 Mrrfeld rf 4 0 2 0
Moncada 3b 4 0 1 0 A.Grdon lf 4 0 1 0
J.Abreu 1b 3 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0
J.McCnn c 4 0 0 0 Soler dh 4 0 0 0
J.Rndon dh 4 1 1 0 Cthbert 3b 3 0 0 0
El.Jmen lf 3 1 1 2 N.Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0
Cordell rf 0 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0
Ti.Andr ss 3 0 1 0 Gllgher c 3 0 0 0
Y.Sanch 2b 3 0 1 0 Gore cf 2 0 0 0
Tilson rf-lf 3 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 30 0 3 0
Chicago 020 000 000—2
Kansas City 000 000 000—0

E_J.McCann (2). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Chicago 3, Kansas City 5. HR_El.Jimenez (7). SB_Mondesi (24).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Giolito W,9-1 7 2-3 3 0 0 2 11
Bummer H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Colome S,13-13 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kansas City
Keller L,3-8 8 5 2 2 1 4
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:26. A_20,889 (37,903).

