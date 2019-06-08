White Sox 2, Royals 0

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287 Moncada 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .284 Abreu 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .251 McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Rondon dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .213 Jimenez lf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .229 Cordell rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Anderson ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .321 Sanchez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Tilson rf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Totals 31 2 5 2 1 5

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .298 Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .284 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Soler dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .236 Cuthbert 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .323 Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211 O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .185 Gallagher c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .182 Gore cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .297 Totals 30 0 3 0 2 13

Chicago 020 000 000—2 5 1 Kansas City 000 000 000—0 3 0

E_McCann (2). LOB_Chicago 3, Kansas City 5. HR_Jimenez (7), off Keller. RBIs_Jimenez 2 (16). SB_Mondesi (24).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Rondon); Kansas City 2 (Soler, Lopez). RISP_Chicago 0 for 2; Kansas City 0 for 2.

GIDP_Sanchez.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Mondesi, O’Hearn).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Giolito, W, 9-1 7 2-3 3 0 0 2 11 111 2.28 Bummer, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.52 Colome, S, 13-13 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.19 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, L, 3-8 8 5 2 2 1 4 98 4.29 Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.45

Inherited runners-scored_Bummer 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:26. A_20,889 (37,903).

