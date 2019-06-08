White Sox 2, Royals 0

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Rondon dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Jimenez lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.229
|Cordell rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Anderson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|Sanchez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Tilson rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|1
|5
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.236
|Cuthbert 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.323
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Gore cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|2
|13
|Chicago
|020
|000
|000—2
|5
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
E_McCann (2). LOB_Chicago 3, Kansas City 5. HR_Jimenez (7), off Keller. RBIs_Jimenez 2 (16). SB_Mondesi (24).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Rondon); Kansas City 2 (Soler, Lopez). RISP_Chicago 0 for 2; Kansas City 0 for 2.
GIDP_Sanchez.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Mondesi, O’Hearn).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, W, 9-1
|7
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|11
|111
|2.28
|Bummer, H, 4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.52
|Colome, S, 13-13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.19
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 3-8
|8
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|98
|4.29
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.45
Inherited runners-scored_Bummer 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:26. A_20,889 (37,903).
