...

White Sox 2, Royals 0

June 8, 2019 4:52 pm
 
< a min read
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287
Moncada 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .284
Abreu 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .251
McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Rondon dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .213
Jimenez lf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .229
Cordell rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Anderson ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .321
Sanchez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Tilson rf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Totals 31 2 5 2 1 5
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .298
Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .284
Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Soler dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .236
Cuthbert 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .323
Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211
O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .185
Gallagher c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .182
Gore cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .297
Totals 30 0 3 0 2 13
Chicago 020 000 000—2 5 1
Kansas City 000 000 000—0 3 0

E_McCann (2). LOB_Chicago 3, Kansas City 5. HR_Jimenez (7), off Keller. RBIs_Jimenez 2 (16). SB_Mondesi (24).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Rondon); Kansas City 2 (Soler, Lopez). RISP_Chicago 0 for 2; Kansas City 0 for 2.

GIDP_Sanchez.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Mondesi, O’Hearn).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Giolito, W, 9-1 7 2-3 3 0 0 2 11 111 2.28
Bummer, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.52
Colome, S, 13-13 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.19
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, L, 3-8 8 5 2 2 1 4 98 4.29
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.45

Inherited runners-scored_Bummer 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:26. A_20,889 (37,903).

