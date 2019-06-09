White Sox 5, Royals 2

|Chicago
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Grcia cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mrrfeld rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|4
|1
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Soler dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|El.Jmen lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Cthbert 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|W.Cstll c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Gterrez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|N.Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tilson rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|B.Hmltn cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|40
|5
|12
|4
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Chicago
|020
|000
|111—5
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|001—2
E_Gutierrez (2), N.Lopez (2). DP_Chicago 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Chicago 10, Kansas City 6. 2B_El.Jimenez (5), Ti.Anderson (10), Tilson (5), Cuthbert (1), Gutierrez (2). HR_El.Jimenez (8), Soler (17). SB_B.Hamilton (12).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Lopez W,4-6
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Marshall H,4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bummer H,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Herrera
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Kansas City
|Sparkman L,1-2
|6
|2-3
|8
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Barlow
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|McCarthy
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:02. A_22,501 (37,903).
