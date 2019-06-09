Listen Live Sports

White Sox 5, Royals 2

June 9, 2019 5:34 pm
 
Chicago Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Grcia cf 5 0 0 0 Mrrfeld rf 4 0 0 0
Moncada 3b 5 0 4 1 A.Grdon lf 4 0 0 0
J.Abreu 1b 5 0 1 0 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0
J.McCnn dh 4 0 0 0 Soler dh 3 2 2 1
El.Jmen lf 5 2 2 1 Cthbert 1b 4 0 1 1
W.Cstll c 5 0 1 0 Gterrez 3b 4 0 1 0
Ti.Andr ss 4 0 2 1 N.Lopez 2b 4 0 1 0
Y.Sanch 2b 4 1 0 0 Mldnado c 4 0 1 0
Tilson rf 3 2 2 1 B.Hmltn cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 40 5 12 4 Totals 32 2 6 2
Chicago 020 000 111—5
Kansas City 000 100 001—2

E_Gutierrez (2), N.Lopez (2). DP_Chicago 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Chicago 10, Kansas City 6. 2B_El.Jimenez (5), Ti.Anderson (10), Tilson (5), Cuthbert (1), Gutierrez (2). HR_El.Jimenez (8), Soler (17). SB_B.Hamilton (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lopez W,4-6 6 4 1 1 1 8
Marshall H,4 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bummer H,5 1 0 0 0 1 2
Herrera 1 1 1 1 1 1
Kansas City
Sparkman L,1-2 6 2-3 8 3 2 1 2
Barlow 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
McCarthy 1 2 1 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:02. A_22,501 (37,903).

