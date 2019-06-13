White Sox 5, Yankees 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.311
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|G.Sanchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.444
|Torres 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Gardner lf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.229
|Frazier dh
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Tauchman rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|a-Urshela ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|3
|2
|12
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.317
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.323
|Jimenez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.236
|Tilson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Alonso dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.178
|Rondon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Y.Sanchez 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.249
|Cordell rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|7
|7
|New York
|020
|200
|000—4
|9
|0
|Chicago
|000
|040
|10x—5
|7
|1
a-struck out for Tauchman in the 9th.
E_Anderson (14). LOB_New York 6, Chicago 8. 2B_Frazier (11), Garcia (10), Abreu (18). HR_Gardner (11), off Nova; Anderson (10), off Happ; Garcia (4), off Ottavino. RBIs_Gardner 2 (27), Frazier (34), Garcia 2 (21), Anderson 3 (32). CS_Frazier (2).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Tauchman); Chicago 3 (Alonso, Rondon 2). RISP_New York 1 for 3; Chicago 2 for 5.
GIDP_Hicks, Alonso.
DP_New York 1 (Voit, Gregorius, Torres); Chicago 2 (McCann, Anderson), (Abreu, Anderson).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ
|5
|5
|4
|4
|4
|2
|91
|4.66
|Kahnle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|2.70
|Ottavino, L, 2-2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|32
|1.80
|Holder
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|4.68
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nova
|5
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|5
|102
|6.28
|Osich
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.10
|Marshall, W, 2-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|Herrera, H, 6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|6.58
|Bummer, S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|1.37
Inherited runners-scored_Holder 2-0, Osich 1-0. WP_Nova.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:14. A_25,311 (40,615).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.