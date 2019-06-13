Listen Live Sports

White Sox 5, Yankees 4

June 13, 2019 11:43 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .311
Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217
Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .258
G.Sanchez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .262
Gregorius ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .444
Torres 2b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .284
Gardner lf 4 2 1 2 0 0 .229
Frazier dh 4 0 3 1 0 1 .287
Tauchman rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .214
a-Urshela ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .310
Totals 35 4 9 3 2 12
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia cf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .278
Anderson ss 4 1 2 3 0 1 .317
Abreu 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .250
McCann c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .323
Jimenez lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .236
Tilson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Alonso dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .178
Rondon 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .200
Y.Sanchez 2b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .249
Cordell rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .214
Totals 30 5 7 5 7 7
New York 020 200 000—4 9 0
Chicago 000 040 10x—5 7 1

a-struck out for Tauchman in the 9th.

E_Anderson (14). LOB_New York 6, Chicago 8. 2B_Frazier (11), Garcia (10), Abreu (18). HR_Gardner (11), off Nova; Anderson (10), off Happ; Garcia (4), off Ottavino. RBIs_Gardner 2 (27), Frazier (34), Garcia 2 (21), Anderson 3 (32). CS_Frazier (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Tauchman); Chicago 3 (Alonso, Rondon 2). RISP_New York 1 for 3; Chicago 2 for 5.

GIDP_Hicks, Alonso.

DP_New York 1 (Voit, Gregorius, Torres); Chicago 2 (McCann, Anderson), (Abreu, Anderson).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ 5 5 4 4 4 2 91 4.66
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 2.70
Ottavino, L, 2-2 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 32 1.80
Holder 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 4.68
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nova 5 2-3 6 4 4 2 5 102 6.28
Osich 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.10
Marshall, W, 2-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 0.00
Herrera, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 6.58
Bummer, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 1.37

Inherited runners-scored_Holder 2-0, Osich 1-0. WP_Nova.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:14. A_25,311 (40,615).

