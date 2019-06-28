White Sox put Anderson on IL with sprain, DFA Alonso

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed shortstop Tim Anderson the 10-day injured list with a right high ankle sprain and designated first baseman/designated hitter Yonder Alonso for assignment before Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

Chicago also recalled outfielder Daniel Palka and purchased the contract of left-hander Ross Detwiler from Triple-A Charlotte. Detwiler was slotted to start against the Twins.

Anderson, who is hitting .317 with 11 homers and 37 RBIs in a breakout season, was injured fielding a grounder in a 6-3 loss Tuesday at Boston. General manager Rick Hahn expects Anderson to miss four to six weeks and require a minor league rehab stint before returning.

“It’s unfortunate for him because certainly in my biased opinion, he belongs in Cleveland in a few weeks as a member of the American League All-Star team,” Hahn said.

Anderson was hurt when he planted his right foot awkwardly on wet dirt behind second base at Fenway Park after fielding a grounder and throwing to first. Hahn compared Anderson’s injury to one that sidelined top prospect Eloy Jiménez on April 26 and caused him to miss four weeks.

The White Sox acquired Alonso in a trade with Cleveland in December, sending minor leaguer Alex Call to the Indians. The 32-year-old Alonso batted just .178 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 67 games for Chicago.

Alonso was an All-Star in 2017, a year he split between Oakland and Seattle, and he hit .250 with 23 homers and 83 RBIs for the Indians last season.

Hahn said releasing Alonso was a matter of him not producing and Chicago wanting to provide playing time to youngsters including Zack Collins and Palka.

Alonso’s contract calls for him to be paid $8 million in 2019. It includes a 2020 club option at $9 million with a $1 million buyout.

The 33-year-old Detwiler is 23-42 with a 4.36 ERA over 10 seasons with six major league teams, and was 1-2 with a 3.98 ERA in eight starts with Charlotte in 2019. He pitched in one game, with Seattle, in the majors last season.

NOTES: Chicago signed its top three draft picks, including third overall pick Andrew Vaughn. A standout college slugger at California, Vaughn signed for a $7,221,200 signing bonus, the allotted slot amount for the third pick. The first baseman was a Golden Spikes Award finalist a year after winning as a sophomore. Second-rounder Matthew Thompson and third-rounder Andrew Dalquist, both high school right-handers, also signed minor league deals.

