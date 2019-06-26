Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson in boot, will have tests

June 26, 2019 1:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was walking with a boot a day after spraining his right ankle and leaving a game against the Boston Red Sox.

The White Sox lost another infielder during Wednesday’s game, when third baseman Yoán Moncada was hit by a pitch on the right knee in the first inning. He left the game and the team said it was a bruise.

X-rays on Anderson were negative. He was in the clubhouse before Wednesday’s game. Manager Rick Renteria said the team hoped to know more after the game.

Anderson planted his right foot awkwardly on the wet dirt behind second base after fielding a grounder and throwing to first. He hopped a few steps on his left leg before falling to the ground in obvious pain.

Advertisement

Renteria and a trainer helped him off the field.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
6|26 5th Annual Cyber Security for Defense
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National PTSD Awareness Day

Today in History

1991: Thurgood Marshall announces retirement from Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.