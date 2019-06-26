Whitecaps-FC Dallas, Sums

Vancouver 0 2—2 Dallas 0 2—2

First half_None.

Second half_1, Dallas, Ferreira, 5 (Barrios), 55th minute; 2, Dallas, Hollingshead, 3 (Servania), 59th; 3, Vancouver, Reyna, 3 (Venuto), 81st; 4, Vancouver, Venuto, 3 (Rose), 90th.

Goalies_Vancouver, Zac MacMath, Sean Melvin; Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Jimmy Maurer.

Yellow Cards_Vancouver, Rose, 41st; Levis, 89th; MacMath, 89th; Venuto, 90th; Adnan, 90th. Dallas, Ziegler, 44th; Hedges, 45th; Cerrillo, 85th.

Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Gianni Facchini; Eduardo Mariscal; Victor Rivas. 4th Official_Michael Radchuk.

A_11,911.

Lineups

Vancouver_Zac MacMath; Ali Adnan, Erik Godoy, Brendan McDonough (Lucas Venuto, 66th), Scott Sutter (Jake Nerwinski, 75th); Jon Erice, Hwang In-beom, Felipe Martins (Brett Levis, 75th), Andy Rose; Fredy Montero, Yordy Reyna.

Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Bressan, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler; Michael Barrios (Harold Mosquera, 76th), Edwin Cerrillo, Ryan Hollingshead, Paxton Pomykal (Jacori Hayes, 90th), Brandon Servania; Dominique Badji, Jesus Ferreira.

