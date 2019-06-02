Listen Live Sports

Williams, Jones help Sun beat Aces 80-74

June 2, 2019 8:54 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Courtney Williams had 19 points while Jonquel Jones added 16 points and 13 rebounds to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Las Vegas Aces 80-74 on Sunday.

Williams added eight rebounds and five assists. Shekinna Stricklen scored 15 points and Alyssa Thomas 14 for Connecticut (3-1).

Trailing 72-71, the Sun scored nine straight started by Thomas’ layup with four minutes left. Jones made two free throws, Jasmine Thomas hit a 3-pointer and Jones added a layup to cap the spurt that made it 80-72 with 1:07 to go.

The Aces, the preseason favorite to win the WNBA title, led by as many as 10 points in the first half and shot 44% from the field, while limiting Connecticut to 34% shooting, but committed 21 turnovers.

The Sun had 14 steals, including at least two by each starter.

A’ja Wilson led Las Vegas (1-2) with 19 points and nine rebounds.

