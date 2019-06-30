Listen Live Sports

Williams scores 19, Sparks beat Sky 94-69

June 30, 2019 7:15 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Riquna Williams scored 19 points and the Los Angeles Sparks routed the Chicago Sky 94-69 on Sunday.

Los Angeles went on a 17-4 run in the third quarter to lead 67-42 on Tierra Ruffin-Pratt’s 3-pointer with 3:25 left in the period. Chicago closed the deficit to 80-65, but the Sparks closed the game with a 14-4 spurt to match their largest lead of the game.

Los Angeles took the lead for good at 24-21 on the last basket of the first quarter and pulled away with an 8-0 run to start the second.

Chelsea Gray added 13 points, Candace Parker scored 12 and Sydney Wiese 11. The Sparks shot 49% from the field to win back-to-back games for the third time this season.

Diamond DeShields led the Sky (6-6) with 23 points. Kahleah Copper scored 12 points and Allie Quigley added 10.

