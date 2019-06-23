Wings-Aces, Box

DALLAS (68)

Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Gray 3-9 4-4 11, McGee-Stafford 1-6 0-0 2, Plaisance 1-4 3-3 6, Thornton 1-7 2-2 4, Gustafson 2-6 3-4 7, Harrison 2-5 1-2 5, McCarty-Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Ogunbowale 9-26 3-3 25, Stevens 3-9 2-2 8. Totals 22-77 18-20 68.

LAS VEGAS (86)

Cambage 4-9 3-4 11, J.Young 4-7 0-0 9, McBride 3-5 0-0 6, Plum 1-3 0-0 3, Wilson 9-12 2-2 20, Colson 3-4 2-2 10, Hamby 11-14 2-2 27, Park 0-2 0-0 0, Rodgers 0-3 0-0 0, Swords 0-1 0-0 0, T.Young 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 35-66 9-10 86.

Dallas 24 10 18 16—68 Las Vegas 22 27 22 15—86

3-Point Goals_Dallas 6-31 (Ogunbowale 4-14, Plaisance 1-3, Gray 1-5, Davis 0-1, Stevens 0-1, Gustafson 0-1, McCarty-Williams 0-2, Thornton 0-4), Las Vegas 7-17 (Hamby 3-3, Colson 2-3, Plum 1-2, J.Young 1-3, Cambage 0-1, McBride 0-1, T.Young 0-2, Rodgers 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 41 (Thornton 10), Las Vegas 36 (Cambage 9). Assists_Dallas 13 (McCarty-Williams 5), Las Vegas 31 (J.Young 8). Total Fouls_Dallas 8, Las Vegas 14. Technicals_Las Vegas coach Bill Laimbeer. A_4,347 (12,000).

