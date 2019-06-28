Listen Live Sports

Wings-Liberty, Box

June 28, 2019 9:33 pm
 
DALLAS (68)

A.Gray 2-8 4-4 9, Harrison 1-5 1-2 3, Ogunbowale 2-23 4-4 10, Plaisance 5-5 0-0 12, Thornton 7-17 4-4 20, Davis 2-4 1-2 5, Gustafson 2-3 2-2 6, McCarty-Williams 0-0 0-0 0, McGee-Stafford 0-0 0-0 0, Stevens 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-67 16-18 68.

NEW YORK (69)

Boyd 3-9 1-3 7, Charles 5-19 4-5 15, Durr 6-10 0-0 14, Nurse 6-14 4-4 17, R.Gray 6-11 1-4 13, Bias 0-4 0-0 0, Raincock-Ekunwe 1-2 0-0 2, Xu 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 27-70 11-18 69.

Dallas 15 18 22 13—68
New York 18 20 14 17—69

3-Point Goals_Dallas 8-26 (Plaisance 2-2, Thornton 2-5, Ogunbowale 2-13, Stevens 1-1, A.Gray 1-5), New York 4-15 (Durr 2-4, Charles 1-3, Nurse 1-4, Bias 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 41 (Plaisance 10), New York 38 (R.Gray 11). Assists_Dallas 17 (Ogunbowale 5), New York 18 (Boyd 7). Total Fouls_Dallas 17, New York 13. A_2,191 (5,000).

