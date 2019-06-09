Listen Live Sports

Wings-Mystics, Box

June 9, 2019 5:06 pm
 
DALLAS (62)

Gray 2-4 0-1 4, Harrison 4-8 1-2 9, Johnson 7-13 0-0 15, McCarty-Williams 2-7 0-0 6, Thornton 3-8 0-0 6, Davis 2-6 0-0 4, Hill 0-1 2-3 2, McGee-Stafford 5-6 0-0 10, Ogunbowale 0-2 0-0 0, Plaisance 0-0 0-0 0, Stevens 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 28-61 3-6 62.

WASHINGTON (86)

Atkins 0-7 0-0 0, Cloud 5-10 0-0 13, Delle Donne 5-16 2-2 14, Sanders 1-3 0-0 2, Toliver 6-10 0-1 14, Hawkins 7-9 4-5 21, Hines-Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Peddy 0-0 0-0 0, Powers 6-10 4-4 18, Walker-Kimbrough 0-3 4-4 4. Totals 30-68 14-16 86.

Dallas 20 14 12 16—62
Washington 15 25 16 30—86

3-Point Goals_Dallas 3-14 (McCarty-Williams 2-5, Johnson 1-4, Gray 0-1, Davis 0-1, Thornton 0-3), Washington 12-31 (Hawkins 3-5, Cloud 3-7, Delle Donne 2-4, Toliver 2-4, Powers 2-5, Walker-Kimbrough 0-2, Atkins 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 29 (Johnson 9), Washington 29 (Delle Donne 9). Assists_Dallas 19 (Davis 5), Washington 19 (Toliver 6). Total Fouls_Dallas 18, Washington 10. Technicals_Dallas coach Wings (Defensive three second), Delle Donne. A_3,564 (4,200).

