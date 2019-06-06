Listen Live Sports

Woods draws Spieth, Rose for US Open at Pebble Beach

June 6, 2019 2:50 pm
 
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose — all U.S. Open champions — will be playing the opening two rounds together at the Open at Pebble Beach.

Phil Mickelson, missing only the U.S. Open for the career Grand Slam, is in the same group as Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell. Johnson won the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont; McDowell won his U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka is in the traditional group with the U.S. Amateur champion, Viktor Hovland of Norway. Joining them is British Open champion Francesco Molinari.

This is the third time Woods and Rose have been in the same group for the start of the major, the previous three at the British Open. Woods and Spieth have never been grouped at a major for the opening two rounds. The only time they played together at a major was the third round of the 2014 British Open.

