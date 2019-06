WTA Mallorca Open Results

By The Associated Press

Monday At Tennis Club Santa Ponsa Mallorca, Spain Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles First Round

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Monica Puig, Puerto Rico, 6-4, 7-5.

Wang Yafan, China, def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 7-5, 6-3.

Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, def. Katerina Siniakova (8), Czech Republic, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Belinda Bencic (3), Switzerland, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 7-5, 6-4.

Sofia Kenin (7), United States, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 6-2, 6-3.

Elise Mertens (4), Belgium, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-2, 6-2.

