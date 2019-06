WTA Mallorca Open Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday At Tennis Club Santa Ponsa Mallorca, Spain Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Wang Yafan, China, def. Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Elise Mertens (4), Belgium, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Sofia Kenin (7), United States, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 6-2, 2-0 retired.

Anastasija Sevastova (2), Latvia, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-2, 6-1.

Advertisement

Doubles First Round

Alexa Guarachi, Chile, and Sabrina Santamaria, United States, def. Miya Kato, Japan, and Xenia Knoll, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-3.

Maria Martinez Sanchez and Sara Sorribes Tormo (3), Spain, def. Han Xinyun, China, and Fanny Stollar, Hungary, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, and Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, def. Mona Barthel and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.

Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Zhang Shuai (1), China, def. Irina Bara and Andreea Mitu, Romania, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.