WTA Nature Valley Classic Results

Saturday At Edgbaston Priory Club Birmingham, England Purse: $1 million (Premier) Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Ash Barty (2), Australia, def. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.

Julia Goerges (8), Germany, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles Semifinals

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Barbora Strycova (2), Czech Republic, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, and Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan, 6-0, 6-3.

Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, def. Ash Barty, Australia, and Julia Goerges, Germany, walkover.

