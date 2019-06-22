Listen Live Sports

WTA Nature Valley Classic Results

June 22, 2019 1:16 pm
 
Saturday
At Edgbaston Priory Club
Birmingham, England
Purse: $1 million (Premier)
Surface: Grass-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Ash Barty (2), Australia, def. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.

Julia Goerges (8), Germany, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles
Semifinals

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Barbora Strycova (2), Czech Republic, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, and Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan, 6-0, 6-3.

Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, def. Ash Barty, Australia, and Julia Goerges, Germany, walkover.

