WTA Nature Valley Classic Results

|Saturday
|At Edgbaston Priory Club
|Birmingham, England
|Purse: $1 million (Premier)
|Surface: Grass-Outdoor
|Singles
|Semifinals
Ash Barty (2), Australia, def. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.
Julia Goerges (8), Germany, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, 6-4, 6-3.
Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Barbora Strycova (2), Czech Republic, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, and Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan, 6-0, 6-3.
Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, def. Ash Barty, Australia, and Julia Goerges, Germany, walkover.
