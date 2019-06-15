Listen Live Sports

WTA Nature Valley Open Results

June 15, 2019 1:02 pm
 
Saturday
At Nottingham Tennis Centre
Nottingham, England
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Grass-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Donna Vekic (2), Croatia, def. Tatjana Maria (9), Germany, 5-7, 6-0, 6-0.

Jennifer Brady, United States, leads Caroline Garcia (1), France, 6-4, 2-5 (30-0), susp., rain.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Monica Niculescu and Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Alexa Guarachi, Chile, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Semifinals

Ellen Perez and Arina Rodionova, Australia, def. Xenia Knoll, Switzerland, and Vera Lapko, Belarus, 4-6, 6-4, 14-12.

Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Monica Niculescu and Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, 6-1, 6-4.

