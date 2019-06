WTA No. 1 Ranked Players

By The Associated Press

Through June 24 Player Weeks First No. 1 Steffi Graf 377 Aug. 17, 1987 Martina Navratilova 332 July 10, 1978 Serena Williams 319 July 8, 2002 Chris Evert 260 Nov. 3, 1975 Martina Hingis 209 March 31, 1997 Monica Seles 178 March 11, 1991 Justine Henin 117 Oct. 20, 2003 Lindsay Davenport 98 Oct. 12, 1998 Caroline Wozniacki 71 Oct. 11, 2010 Simona Halep 64 Oct. 9, 2017 Victoria Azarenka 51 Jan. 30, 2012 Amelie Mauresmo 39 Sept. 13, 2004 Angelique Kerber 34 Sept. 12, 2016 Dinara Safina 26 April 20, 2009 Tracy Austin 21 April 7, 1980 Maria Sharapova 21 Aug. 22, 2005 Naomi Osaka 21 Jan. 28, 2019 Kim Clijsters 20 Aug. 11, 2003 Jelena Jankovic 18 Aug. 11, 2008 Jennifer Capriati 17 Oct. 15, 2001 Ana Ivanovic 12 June 9, 2008 Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario 12 Feb. 6, 1995 Venus Williams 11 Feb. 25, 2002 Karolina Pliskova 8 July 17, 2017 Garbine Muguruza 4 Sept. 11, 2017 Evonne Goolagong 2 April 26, 1976 Ash Barty 1 June 24, 2019

