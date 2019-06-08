Listen Live Sports

WWCup: Nearly 11 million TV viewers watch France’s opener

June 8, 2019 8:57 am
 
PARIS (AP) — The Women’s World Cup gripped French TV watchers after nearly 11 million people tuned in for France’s opening match against South Korea on Friday.

National broadcaster TF1 said the viewing audience peaked at 10.9 million — a French TV record for a Women’s World Cup match — attracting 44% of viewers overall.

The average audience for the match, which started at 9 p.m. in Paris, was 9.8 million.

France, which won the match 4-0 , next plays Norway in Group A on Wednesday.

France is looking to become the first nation to hold the men’s and women’s World Cup titles simultaneously, following the men’s victory last year.

The women’s side has never reached the final, with a best finish of fourth place in 2011.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

