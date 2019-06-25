Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yale, ex-basketball player settle lawsuit over expulsion

June 25, 2019 5:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Yale University has settled a lawsuit brought by a former Yale basketball team captain who sued the university after being expelled over sexual misconduct allegations he denied.

A federal judge in Hartford on Tuesday dismissed Jack Montague’s lawsuit. Details of the agreement were not disclosed. Yale spokesman Thomas Conroy declined to comment.

Lawyers in the case issued a statement saying only that “the parties have resolved the case to their mutual satisfaction.”

Montague sought monetary damages over his February 2016 expulsion. He also sought readmission, but he went on to attend Belmont University in Tennessee.

Advertisement

Montague was expelled after a woman testified before a Yale committee that much of a 2014 sexual encounter with the player was not consensual. No criminal charges were ever brought.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 AI World Government
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Black Knights fly through snow-capped Summer mountains

Today in History

1956: Congress approves Federal Highway Act

Get our daily newsletter.