Yankees 10, Astros 6

June 20, 2019 11:34 pm
 
Houston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bregman ss 3 1 1 1 LMahieu 3b 4 1 1 2
Brntley lf 5 0 1 0 Voit dh 5 0 1 0
Altuve 2b 5 2 1 0 G.Sanch c 5 1 2 1
Alvarez dh 5 1 2 2 Stanton rf 5 2 3 0
Gurriel 3b 5 0 1 0 Encrnco 1b 3 3 1 2
Reddick rf 5 0 2 1 G.Trres 2b 4 2 2 3
R.Chrns c 3 0 1 0 Grgrius ss 4 0 0 0
White 1b 4 0 0 0 Maybin lf 3 1 1 2
Mrsnick cf 4 2 3 2 Gardner cf 3 0 1 0
Totals 39 6 12 6 Totals 36 10 12 10
Houston 000 021 012— 6
New York 000 620 20x—10

LOB_Houston 9, New York 7. 2B_Alvarez (2), Stanton (1), Maybin (7). HR_Bregman (21), Alvarez (5), Marisnick 2 (8), LeMahieu (9), G.Sanchez (22), Encarnacion (23), G.Torres (17). SB_Maybin (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
F.Valdez L,3-3 3 1-3 4 5 5 3 3
Devenski 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
James 1 2 2 2 1 1
H.Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 3
Armenteros 2 4 2 2 1 3
New York
Green 2 1 0 0 0 3
Cortes Jr. W,2-0 3 3 2 2 1 1
Kahnle 1 1 1 1 0 2
Hale 2 2-3 7 3 3 1 1
A.Chapman S,20-22 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Hale (R.Chirinos). WP_James, Hale.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:31. A_41,030 (47,309).

