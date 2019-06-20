Yankees 10, Astros 6

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bregman ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.265
|Brantley lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Alvarez dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.343
|Gurriel 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Reddick rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|White 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Marisnick cf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.248
|Totals
|39
|6
|12
|6
|2
|7
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.314
|Voit dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.269
|Sanchez c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.269
|Stanton rf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Encarnacion 1b
|3
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.238
|Torres 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.287
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Maybin lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.308
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Totals
|36
|10
|12
|10
|5
|10
|Houston
|000
|021
|012—
|6
|12
|0
|New York
|000
|620
|20x—10
|12
|0
LOB_Houston 9, New York 7. 2B_Alvarez (2), Stanton (1), Maybin (7). HR_Marisnick (7), off Cortes Jr.; Bregman (21), off Cortes Jr.; Alvarez (5), off Kahnle; Marisnick (8), off Hale; Sanchez (22), off Valdez; Torres (17), off Valdez; LeMahieu (9), off Devenski; Encarnacion (23), off Armenteros. RBIs_Bregman (51), Alvarez 2 (11), Reddick (26), Marisnick 2 (19), LeMahieu 2 (48), Sanchez (50), Encarnacion 2 (53), Torres 3 (43), Maybin 2 (14). SB_Maybin (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Brantley, Altuve, Reddick 2, White); New York 3 (Encarnacion 2, Gardner). RISP_Houston 2 for 8; New York 4 for 10.
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, L, 3-3
|3
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|3
|3
|64
|3.61
|Devenski
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|4.60
|James
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|43
|4.93
|Rondon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|2.54
|Armenteros
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|53
|3.60
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Green
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33
|6.93
|Cortes Jr., W, 2-0
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|57
|4.09
|Kahnle
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|3.14
|Hale
|2
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|1
|65
|3.60
|Chapman, S, 20-22
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.29
Inherited runners-scored_Devenski 1-1, Chapman 2-0. HBP_Hale (Chirinos). WP_James, Hale.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:31. A_41,030 (47,309).
