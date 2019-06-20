Yankees 10, Astros 6

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bregman ss 3 1 1 1 2 1 .265 Brantley lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .319 Altuve 2b 5 2 1 0 0 1 .235 Alvarez dh 5 1 2 2 0 2 .343 Gurriel 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .262 Reddick rf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .295 Chirinos c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .238 White 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Marisnick cf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .248 Totals 39 6 12 6 2 7

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 3b 4 1 1 2 1 1 .314 Voit dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .269 Sanchez c 5 1 2 1 0 2 .269 Stanton rf 5 2 3 0 0 2 .294 Encarnacion 1b 3 3 1 2 2 0 .238 Torres 2b 4 2 2 3 0 0 .287 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Maybin lf 3 1 1 2 1 2 .308 Gardner cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .234 Totals 36 10 12 10 5 10

Houston 000 021 012— 6 12 0 New York 000 620 20x—10 12 0

LOB_Houston 9, New York 7. 2B_Alvarez (2), Stanton (1), Maybin (7). HR_Marisnick (7), off Cortes Jr.; Bregman (21), off Cortes Jr.; Alvarez (5), off Kahnle; Marisnick (8), off Hale; Sanchez (22), off Valdez; Torres (17), off Valdez; LeMahieu (9), off Devenski; Encarnacion (23), off Armenteros. RBIs_Bregman (51), Alvarez 2 (11), Reddick (26), Marisnick 2 (19), LeMahieu 2 (48), Sanchez (50), Encarnacion 2 (53), Torres 3 (43), Maybin 2 (14). SB_Maybin (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Brantley, Altuve, Reddick 2, White); New York 3 (Encarnacion 2, Gardner). RISP_Houston 2 for 8; New York 4 for 10.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Valdez, L, 3-3 3 1-3 4 5 5 3 3 64 3.61 Devenski 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 13 4.60 James 1 2 2 2 1 1 43 4.93 Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 2.54 Armenteros 2 4 2 2 1 3 53 3.60 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Green 2 1 0 0 0 3 33 6.93 Cortes Jr., W, 2-0 3 3 2 2 1 1 57 4.09 Kahnle 1 1 1 1 0 2 15 3.14 Hale 2 2-3 7 3 3 1 1 65 3.60 Chapman, S, 20-22 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 1.29

Inherited runners-scored_Devenski 1-1, Chapman 2-0. HBP_Hale (Chirinos). WP_James, Hale.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:31. A_41,030 (47,309).

