Yankees 10, Blue Jays 8

June 24, 2019 11:08 pm
 
Toronto New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sogard dh 3 1 1 0 LMahieu 1b 4 2 4 0
Grrr Jr 3b 5 1 3 1 Voit dh 5 2 2 2
Grrl Jr lf 5 1 2 1 A.Hicks cf 4 2 1 3
Biggio 2b 5 1 1 0 G.Sanch c 4 0 0 0
Grichuk cf 5 2 3 0 Stanton rf 5 1 1 3
Tellez 1b 4 1 2 2 Grgrius ss 4 1 2 0
Galvis ss 5 1 2 4 Torres 2b 2 1 1 0
McKnney rf 4 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 5 0 2 1
Maile c 4 0 0 0 Gardner lf 4 1 0 1
Totals 40 8 14 8 Totals 37 10 13 10
Toronto 200 000 051— 8
New York 000 037 00x—10

E_Sabathia (2), Stanton (1). LOB_Toronto 8, New York 10. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (10), Grichuk (13), Tellez (11), Voit (10), Torres (14). HR_Gurriel Jr. (10), Galvis (12), A.Hicks (5), Stanton (1). SB_Sogard (6), Galvis (3). CS_Gurriel Jr. (2). SF_Tellez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Aa.Sanchez L,3-10 5 1-3 9 7 7 3 4
Law 1-3 2 3 3 1 1
Reid-Foley 2 2 0 0 3 2
Biagini 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
New York
Sabathia W,5-4 6 6 2 2 2 9
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 1
Holder 0 5 5 5 0 0
Green H,4 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Ottavino H,18 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
A.Chapman S,22-24 1 1 1 0 0 1

Holder pitched to 5 batters in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:42. A_37,204 (47,309).

