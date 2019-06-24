Yankees 10, Blue Jays 8

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.306
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.289
|Biggio 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Grichuk cf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.230
|Galvis ss
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.264
|McKinney rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.215
|Maile c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.168
|Totals
|40
|8
|14
|8
|2
|14
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.331
|Voit dh
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.268
|Hicks cf
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.204
|Sanchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|Stanton rf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.267
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Torres 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.285
|Urshela 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|Totals
|37
|10
|13
|10
|7
|7
|Toronto
|200
|000
|051—
|8
|14
|0
|New York
|000
|037
|00x—10
|13
|2
E_Sabathia (2), Stanton (1). LOB_Toronto 8, New York 10. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (10), Grichuk (13), Tellez (11), Voit (10), Torres (14). HR_Gurriel Jr. (10), off Holder; Galvis (12), off Holder; Hicks (5), off Sanchez; Stanton (1), off Law. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (21), Gurriel Jr. (26), Tellez 2 (37), Galvis 4 (38), Voit 2 (48), Hicks 3 (19), Stanton 3 (7), Urshela (35), Gardner (32). SB_Sogard (6), Galvis (3). CS_Gurriel Jr. (2). SF_Tellez.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (Guerrero Jr., Gurriel Jr., Galvis 2, McKinney 2); New York 3 (Urshela 2, Gardner). RISP_Toronto 4 for 10; New York 4 for 9.
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez, L, 3-10
|5
|1-3
|9
|7
|7
|3
|4
|104
|5.89
|Law
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|18
|7.40
|Reid-Foley
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|42
|6.75
|Biagini
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.48
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sabathia, W, 5-4
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|104
|4.04
|Kahnle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.97
|Holder
|0
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|19
|6.81
|Green, H, 4
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|6.75
|Ottavino, H, 18
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1.56
|Chapman, S, 22-24
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|25
|1.20
Holder pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Law 2-2, Biagini 2-0, Ottavino 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_3:42. A_37,204 (47,309).
