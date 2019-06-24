Yankees 10, Blue Jays 8

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sogard dh 3 1 1 0 2 1 .306 Guerrero Jr. 3b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .255 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 1 2 1 0 3 .289 Biggio 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .217 Grichuk cf 5 2 3 0 0 1 .227 Tellez 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .230 Galvis ss 5 1 2 4 0 0 .264 McKinney rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .215 Maile c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .168 Totals 40 8 14 8 2 14

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 1b 4 2 4 0 1 0 .331 Voit dh 5 2 2 2 0 2 .268 Hicks cf 4 2 1 3 1 2 .204 Sanchez c 4 0 0 0 1 2 .268 Stanton rf 5 1 1 3 0 1 .267 Gregorius ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .241 Torres 2b 2 1 1 0 3 0 .285 Urshela 3b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .308 Gardner lf 4 1 0 1 0 0 .234 Totals 37 10 13 10 7 7

Toronto 200 000 051— 8 14 0 New York 000 037 00x—10 13 2

E_Sabathia (2), Stanton (1). LOB_Toronto 8, New York 10. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (10), Grichuk (13), Tellez (11), Voit (10), Torres (14). HR_Gurriel Jr. (10), off Holder; Galvis (12), off Holder; Hicks (5), off Sanchez; Stanton (1), off Law. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (21), Gurriel Jr. (26), Tellez 2 (37), Galvis 4 (38), Voit 2 (48), Hicks 3 (19), Stanton 3 (7), Urshela (35), Gardner (32). SB_Sogard (6), Galvis (3). CS_Gurriel Jr. (2). SF_Tellez.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (Guerrero Jr., Gurriel Jr., Galvis 2, McKinney 2); New York 3 (Urshela 2, Gardner). RISP_Toronto 4 for 10; New York 4 for 9.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez, L, 3-10 5 1-3 9 7 7 3 4 104 5.89 Law 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 18 7.40 Reid-Foley 2 2 0 0 3 2 42 6.75 Biagini 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.48 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sabathia, W, 5-4 6 6 2 2 2 9 104 4.04 Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.97 Holder 0 5 5 5 0 0 19 6.81 Green, H, 4 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 16 6.75 Ottavino, H, 18 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 1.56 Chapman, S, 22-24 1 1 1 0 0 1 25 1.20

Holder pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Law 2-2, Biagini 2-0, Ottavino 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:42. A_37,204 (47,309).

