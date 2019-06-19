Yankees 12, Rays 1

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .202 Pham lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .301 Meadows rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .308 Garcia dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .290 Wendle 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .103 Adames ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .245 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .280 Heredia cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Choi 1b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .269 Robertson 3b-p 2 0 0 0 1 2 .202 Totals 31 1 3 1 4 12

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 2b 4 2 2 2 1 0 .315 Voit 1b 3 2 0 0 2 2 .270 Sanchez c 4 2 2 4 0 1 .266 Romine c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .214 Encarnacion dh 4 1 1 1 1 0 .237 Hicks cf 3 2 0 0 1 0 .198 Torres ss 3 2 1 4 1 1 .283 Maybin rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .307 Urshela 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .306 Gardner lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233 Totals 32 12 9 12 7 7

Tampa Bay 000 010 000— 1 3 0 New York 600 000 60x—12 9 1

E_Urshela (11). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, New York 4. 2B_Pham 2 (12), Adames (10), Sanchez (6). HR_Sanchez (21), off Snell; Torres (16), off Drake. RBIs_Pham (32), LeMahieu 2 (46), Sanchez 4 (49), Encarnacion (51), Torres 4 (40), Urshela (32). SB_LeMahieu (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Pham, Meadows 2, Garcia, Lowe); New York 2 (LeMahieu, Voit). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 9; New York 5 for 8.

Runners moved up_Meadows. GIDP_Encarnacion.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Lowe, Choi).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell, L, 4-6 1-3 2 6 6 4 0 39 4.40 Robertson 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.00 Poche 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 34 4.50 Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 1.33 Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.53 Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.48 Kolarek 1 1-3 1 3 3 2 3 33 4.78 Drake 1-3 4 3 3 1 1 28 3.14 Roe 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.06 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sabathia, W, 4-4 6 3 1 1 3 7 94 4.14 Holder 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 4.93 Cessa 2 0 0 0 0 3 27 5.73

Inherited runners-scored_Poche 3-3, Drake 2-2, Roe 2-0. HBP_Poche (Urshela).

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:21. A_41,144 (47,309).

