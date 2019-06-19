Yankees 12, Rays 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.301
|Meadows rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Garcia dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Wendle 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.103
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.280
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Choi 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.269
|Robertson 3b-p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.202
|Totals
|31
|1
|3
|1
|4
|12
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.315
|Voit 1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.270
|Sanchez c
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.266
|Romine c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.237
|Hicks cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|Torres ss
|3
|2
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.283
|Maybin rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.307
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Totals
|32
|12
|9
|12
|7
|7
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|000—
|1
|3
|0
|New York
|600
|000
|60x—12
|9
|1
E_Urshela (11). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, New York 4. 2B_Pham 2 (12), Adames (10), Sanchez (6). HR_Sanchez (21), off Snell; Torres (16), off Drake. RBIs_Pham (32), LeMahieu 2 (46), Sanchez 4 (49), Encarnacion (51), Torres 4 (40), Urshela (32). SB_LeMahieu (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Pham, Meadows 2, Garcia, Lowe); New York 2 (LeMahieu, Voit). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 9; New York 5 for 8.
Runners moved up_Meadows. GIDP_Encarnacion.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Lowe, Choi).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, L, 4-6
|1-3
|2
|6
|6
|4
|0
|39
|4.40
|Robertson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Poche
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|4.50
|Pagan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.33
|Stanek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.53
|Castillo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.48
|Kolarek
|1
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|3
|33
|4.78
|Drake
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|28
|3.14
|Roe
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5.06
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sabathia, W, 4-4
|6
|3
|1
|1
|3
|7
|94
|4.14
|Holder
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|4.93
|Cessa
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|5.73
Inherited runners-scored_Poche 3-3, Drake 2-2, Roe 2-0. HBP_Poche (Urshela).
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:21. A_41,144 (47,309).
