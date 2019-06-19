Listen Live Sports

Yankees 12, Rays 1

June 19, 2019 4:47 pm
 
Tampa Bay New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
d’Arnud c 4 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b 4 2 2 2
Pham lf 4 0 2 1 Voit 1b 3 2 0 0
Meadows rf 4 0 0 0 G.Sanch c 4 2 2 4
Av.Grci dh 4 0 0 0 Romine c 1 0 1 0
Wendle 3b 0 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 4 1 1 1
Adames ss 3 0 1 0 A.Hicks cf 3 2 0 0
B.Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 G.Trres ss 3 2 1 4
Heredia cf 4 0 0 0 Maybin rf 3 1 0 0
Choi 1b 2 1 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 1 1
Rbrtson 3b-p 2 0 0 0 Gardner lf 4 0 1 0
Totals 31 1 3 1 Totals 32 12 9 12
Tampa Bay 000 010 000— 1
New York 600 000 60x—12

E_Urshela (11). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, New York 4. 2B_Pham 2 (12), Adames (10), G.Sanchez (6). HR_G.Sanchez (21), G.Torres (16). SB_LeMahieu (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Snell L,4-6 1-3 2 6 6 4 0
Poche 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 0
Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 1
D.Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kolarek 1 1-3 1 3 3 2 3
Drake 1-3 4 3 3 1 1
Roe 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
New York
Sabathia W,4-4 6 3 1 1 3 7
Holder 1 0 0 0 1 2
Cessa 2 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by Poche (Urshela).

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:21. A_41,144 (47,309).

