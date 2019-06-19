Listen Live Sports

Yankees 12, Rays 1

June 19, 2019 5:54 pm
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .202
Pham lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .301
Meadows rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .308
Garcia dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .290
Wendle 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .103
Adames ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .245
Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .280
Heredia cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Choi 1b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .269
Robertson 3b-p 2 0 0 0 1 2 .202
Totals 31 1 3 1 4 12
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 2b 4 2 2 2 1 0 .315
Voit 1b 3 2 0 0 2 2 .270
Sanchez c 4 2 2 4 0 1 .266
Romine c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .214
Encarnacion dh 4 1 1 1 1 0 .237
Hicks cf 3 2 0 0 1 0 .198
Torres ss 3 2 1 4 1 1 .283
Maybin rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .307
Urshela 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .306
Gardner lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233
Totals 32 12 9 12 7 7
Tampa Bay 000 010 000— 1 3 0
New York 600 000 60x—12 9 1

E_Urshela (11). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, New York 4. 2B_Pham 2 (12), Adames (10), Sanchez (6). HR_Sanchez (21), off Snell; Torres (16), off Drake. RBIs_Pham (32), LeMahieu 2 (46), Sanchez 4 (49), Encarnacion (51), Torres 4 (40), Urshela (32). SB_LeMahieu (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Pham, Meadows 2, Garcia, Lowe); New York 2 (LeMahieu, Voit). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 9; New York 5 for 8.

Runners moved up_Meadows. GIDP_Encarnacion.

Advertisement

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Lowe, Choi).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell, L, 4-6 1-3 2 6 6 4 0 39 4.40
Poche 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 34 4.50
Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 1.33
Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.53
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.48
Kolarek 1 1-3 1 3 3 2 3 33 4.78
Drake 1-3 4 3 3 1 1 28 3.14
Roe 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.06
Robertson 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sabathia, W, 4-4 6 3 1 1 3 7 94 4.14
Holder 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 4.93
Cessa 2 0 0 0 0 3 27 5.73

Inherited runners-scored_Poche 3-3, Drake 2-2, Roe 2-0. HBP_Poche (Urshela).

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:21. A_41,144 (47,309).

