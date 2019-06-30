Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Yankees 12, Red Sox 8

June 30, 2019 2:46 pm
 
New York Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LMahieu 1b 6 2 3 2 Betts rf 4 0 1 0
Judge rf 2 1 1 0 Devers 3b 5 1 1 0
Tuchman rf 1 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 3 1 1 2
A.Hicks cf 5 1 2 2 M.Hrnan 2b 2 1 2 0
G.Sanch c 5 1 1 2 Mrtinez dh 4 2 3 1
Romine c 0 0 0 0 Chavis 1b 5 0 0 0
Encrnco dh 4 2 0 0 C.Vazqz c 5 2 2 3
Grgrius ss 5 2 2 1 Brdly J cf 4 1 2 0
Torres 2b 3 1 1 0 E.Nunez 2b-ss 4 0 1 1
Urshela 3b 5 1 1 3 Travis lf 4 0 2 1
Gardner lf 4 1 2 1
Totals 40 12 13 11 Totals 40 8 15 8
New York 020 000 910—12
Boston 400 000 040— 8

E_Chavis 2 (7), G.Sanchez (11), Torres (11). DP_New York 2. LOB_New York 11, Boston 7. 2B_LeMahieu 2 (19), A.Hicks (5), M.Hernandez (4), Martinez (18), E.Nunez (7). HR_Gregorius (3), Bogaerts (16), Martinez (18), C.Vazquez (11). SF_A.Hicks (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Tarpley 1 4 4 4 0 0
Cessa 4 4 0 0 0 2
Ottavino W,3-2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 1
C.Adams 2-3 5 4 4 0 0
Britton 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
A.Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 3
Boston
E.Rodriguez 5 1-3 4 2 2 4 5
Brewer H,4 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Walden L,6-1 BS,3 0 3 4 4 1 0
M.Barnes 1-3 2 3 3 1 1
J.Taylor 2-3 1 2 1 2 0
Brasier 1 3 1 1 0 1
S.Wright 1 0 0 0 0 1

Walden pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

WP_C.Adams.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_4:24. A_59,059 (66,000).

