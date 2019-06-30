Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Yankees 12, Red Sox 8

June 30, 2019 2:46 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 1b 6 2 3 2 0 1 .345
Judge rf 2 1 1 0 3 1 .299
Tauchman rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208
Hicks cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .217
Sanchez c 5 1 1 2 1 0 .261
Romine c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Encarnacion dh 4 2 0 0 2 1 .225
Gregorius ss 5 2 2 1 0 2 .290
Torres 2b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .295
Urshela 3b 5 1 1 3 0 1 .303
Gardner lf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .236
Totals 40 12 13 11 9 10
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .261
Devers 3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .322
Bogaerts ss 3 1 1 2 0 0 .299
Hernandez 2b 2 1 2 0 0 0 .300
Martinez dh 4 2 3 1 0 1 .298
Chavis 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .261
Vazquez c 5 2 2 3 0 2 .289
Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .236
Nunez 2b-ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .235
Travis lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .194
Totals 40 8 15 8 1 8
New York 020 000 910—12 13 2
Boston 400 000 040— 8 15 2

E_Sanchez (11), Torres (11), Chavis 2 (7). LOB_New York 11, Boston 7. 2B_LeMahieu 2 (19), Hicks (5), Martinez (18), Nunez (7), Hernandez (4). HR_Gregorius (3), off Brasier; Bogaerts (16), off Tarpley; Martinez (18), off Tarpley; Vazquez (11), off Tarpley. RBIs_LeMahieu 2 (61), Hicks 2 (24), Sanchez 2 (54), Gregorius (8), Urshela 3 (38), Gardner (36), Bogaerts 2 (57), Martinez (47), Vazquez 3 (34), Nunez (19), Travis (2). SF_Hicks.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Hicks 2, Encarnacion, Tauchman); Boston 5 (Devers 2, Chavis, Vazquez, Travis). RISP_New York 6 for 13; Boston 3 for 10.

GIDP_Betts, Bogaerts.

DP_New York 2 (Urshela, Torres, LeMahieu), (Gregorius, Torres, LeMahieu).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tarpley 1 4 4 4 0 0 23 9.64
Cessa 4 4 0 0 0 2 48 4.61
Ottavino, W, 3-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.45
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.38
Adams 2-3 5 4 4 0 0 26 6.75
Britton 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 14 2.55
Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 3 12 1.36
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodriguez 5 1-3 4 2 2 4 5 115 4.79
Brewer, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 17 4.08
Walden, L, 6-1, BS, 3-4 0 3 4 4 1 0 20 3.48
Barnes 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 21 4.93
Taylor 2-3 1 2 1 2 0 18 5.68
Brasier 1 3 1 1 0 1 23 3.41
Wright 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.50

Walden pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Britton 2-1, Barnes 1-1, Taylor 2-2. WP_Adams.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_4:24. A_59,059 (66,000).

