Yankees 12, Red Sox 8

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|6
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.345
|Judge rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|.299
|Tauchman rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Hicks cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.217
|Sanchez c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.261
|Romine c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.225
|Gregorius ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.290
|Torres 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.295
|Urshela 3b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.303
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.236
|Totals
|40
|12
|13
|11
|9
|10
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.299
|Hernandez 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Martinez dh
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Chavis 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.261
|Vazquez c
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.289
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Nunez 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Travis lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.194
|Totals
|40
|8
|15
|8
|1
|8
|New York
|020
|000
|910—12
|13
|2
|Boston
|400
|000
|040—
|8
|15
|2
E_Sanchez (11), Torres (11), Chavis 2 (7). LOB_New York 11, Boston 7. 2B_LeMahieu 2 (19), Hicks (5), Martinez (18), Nunez (7), Hernandez (4). HR_Gregorius (3), off Brasier; Bogaerts (16), off Tarpley; Martinez (18), off Tarpley; Vazquez (11), off Tarpley. RBIs_LeMahieu 2 (61), Hicks 2 (24), Sanchez 2 (54), Gregorius (8), Urshela 3 (38), Gardner (36), Bogaerts 2 (57), Martinez (47), Vazquez 3 (34), Nunez (19), Travis (2). SF_Hicks.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Hicks 2, Encarnacion, Tauchman); Boston 5 (Devers 2, Chavis, Vazquez, Travis). RISP_New York 6 for 13; Boston 3 for 10.
GIDP_Betts, Bogaerts.
DP_New York 2 (Urshela, Torres, LeMahieu), (Gregorius, Torres, LeMahieu).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tarpley
|1
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|23
|9.64
|Cessa
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|4.61
|Ottavino, W, 3-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.45
|Kahnle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.38
|Adams
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|26
|6.75
|Britton
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.55
|Chapman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|1.36
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|4
|5
|115
|4.79
|Brewer, H, 4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|4.08
|Walden, L, 6-1, BS, 3-4
|0
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|20
|3.48
|Barnes
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|21
|4.93
|Taylor
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|18
|5.68
|Brasier
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|3.41
|Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.50
Walden pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Britton 2-1, Barnes 1-1, Taylor 2-2. WP_Adams.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_4:24. A_59,059 (66,000).
