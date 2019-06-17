Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees 3, Rays 0

June 17, 2019 9:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Meadows dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .314
Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .294
Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .289
Garcia rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .295
Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Adames ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .244
Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .111
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .177
Totals 28 0 2 0 1 10
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .311
Voit 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .265
Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .213
Sanchez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260
Encarnacion dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Torres 2b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .282
Maybin rf 3 2 3 1 0 0 .299
Gardner lf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .233
Totals 31 3 8 3 2 9
Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0 2 1
New York 002 010 00x—3 8 0

E_Kiermaier (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 2, New York 6. 2B_Hicks (4). HR_LeMahieu (8), off Chirinos; Maybin (4), off Chirinos. RBIs_LeMahieu 2 (43), Maybin (11). CS_Meadows (4).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (LeMahieu, Sanchez 2, Gregorius). RISP_; New York 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Encarnacion. GIDP_LeMahieu.

Advertisement

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Chirinos, Lowe, Choi); New York 1 (Sanchez, Torres).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chirinos, L, 7-3 6 5 3 3 1 6 94 3.00
Faria 1 1-3 3 0 0 1 2 37 1.69
Kolarek 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.96
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka, W, 5-5 9 2 0 0 1 10 111 3.23

Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 2-0.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:34. A_39,042 (47,309).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe led multinational airborne exercise

Today in History

1812: War of 1812 begins

Get our daily newsletter.