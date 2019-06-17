Yankees 3, Rays 0

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Meadows dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .314 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .294 Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .289 Garcia rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .295 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Adames ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .244 Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .111 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .177 Totals 28 0 2 0 1 10

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .311 Voit 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .265 Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .213 Sanchez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260 Encarnacion dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Torres 2b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .282 Maybin rf 3 2 3 1 0 0 .299 Gardner lf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .233 Totals 31 3 8 3 2 9

Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0 2 1 New York 002 010 00x—3 8 0

E_Kiermaier (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 2, New York 6. 2B_Hicks (4). HR_LeMahieu (8), off Chirinos; Maybin (4), off Chirinos. RBIs_LeMahieu 2 (43), Maybin (11). CS_Meadows (4).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (LeMahieu, Sanchez 2, Gregorius). RISP_; New York 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Encarnacion. GIDP_LeMahieu.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Chirinos, Lowe, Choi); New York 1 (Sanchez, Torres).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chirinos, L, 7-3 6 5 3 3 1 6 94 3.00 Faria 1 1-3 3 0 0 1 2 37 1.69 Kolarek 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.96 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tanaka, W, 5-5 9 2 0 0 1 10 111 3.23

Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:34. A_39,042 (47,309).

