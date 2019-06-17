Yankees 3, Rays 0

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.314
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Garcia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.177
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|1
|10
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.311
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Sanchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.282
|Maybin rf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Gardner lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|2
|9
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
|New York
|002
|010
|00x—3
|8
|0
E_Kiermaier (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 2, New York 6. 2B_Hicks (4). HR_LeMahieu (8), off Chirinos; Maybin (4), off Chirinos. RBIs_LeMahieu 2 (43), Maybin (11). CS_Meadows (4).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (LeMahieu, Sanchez 2, Gregorius). RISP_; New York 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Encarnacion. GIDP_LeMahieu.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Chirinos, Lowe, Choi); New York 1 (Sanchez, Torres).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chirinos, L, 7-3
|6
|5
|3
|3
|1
|6
|94
|3.00
|Faria
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|37
|1.69
|Kolarek
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.96
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka, W, 5-5
|9
|2
|0
|0
|1
|10
|111
|3.23
Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:34. A_39,042 (47,309).
