Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees 4, Astros 1

June 21, 2019 10:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bregman ss 5 0 0 0 Judge rf 4 0 0 0
Brntley rf-lf 5 0 0 0 G.Sanch c 4 1 2 2
Altuve 2b 4 0 3 0 Grgrius ss 4 0 2 0
Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0
Gurriel 3b 3 0 1 0 Encrnco 1b 3 0 0 0
R.Chrns c 3 0 0 0 Gardner cf-lf 3 1 1 0
White 1b 2 1 1 0 G.Trres 2b 3 1 1 2
Mrsnick cf 2 0 1 1 Urshela 3b 3 0 1 0
Reddick ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Maybin lf 1 1 1 0
Straw lf-cf 3 0 1 0 A.Hicks cf 2 0 0 0
Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 31 4 8 4
Houston 000 100 000—1
New York 002 000 20x—4

E_Bregman (6). DP_Houston 1, New York 1. LOB_Houston 12, New York 3. 2B_Gurriel (18), White (12), Marisnick (11), Straw (2), G.Sanchez (7), Gardner (10). HR_G.Sanchez (23), G.Torres (18).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Peacock L,6-5 6 5 2 2 0 11
H.Rondon 1 3 2 2 0 0
Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
Paxton W,5-3 5 5 1 1 3 7
Ottavino H,16 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Kahnle H,14 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Britton H,15 1 0 0 0 2 0
A.Chapman S,21-23 1 1 0 0 1 2

Paxton pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

WP_A.Chapman.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:06. A_41,166 (47,309).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.