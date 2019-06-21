Listen Live Sports

Yankees 4, Astros 1

June 21, 2019 10:28 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bregman ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Brantley rf-lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .314
Altuve 2b 4 0 3 0 1 0 .248
Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .308
Gurriel 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .263
Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .234
White 1b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .234
Marisnick cf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .252
a-Reddick ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .293
Straw lf-cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .286
Totals 33 1 7 1 7 11
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Judge rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Sanchez c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .274
Gregorius ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .262
Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .238
Encarnacion 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .236
Gardner cf-lf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .236
Torres 2b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .287
Urshela 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .307
Maybin lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .314
Hicks cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Totals 31 4 8 4 0 12
Houston 000 100 000—1 7 1
New York 002 000 20x—4 8 0

a-lined out for Marisnick in the 6th.

E_Bregman (6). LOB_Houston 12, New York 3. 2B_Gurriel (18), White (12), Marisnick (11), Straw (2), Sanchez (7), Gardner (10). HR_Sanchez (23), off Peacock; Torres (18), off Rondon. RBIs_Marisnick (20), Sanchez 2 (52), Torres 2 (45).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 6 (Alvarez 3, Marisnick, Straw 2); New York 1 (Judge). RISP_Houston 1 for 13; New York 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Brantley. GIDP_Reddick, Stanton.

DP_Houston 1 (Gurriel, Altuve, White); New York 1 (Torres, Gregorius, Encarnacion).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peacock, L, 6-5 6 5 2 2 0 11 102 3.62
Rondon 1 3 2 2 0 0 13 3.07
Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.45
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton, W, 5-3 5 5 1 1 3 7 100 3.75
Ottavino, H, 16 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 19 1.62
Kahnle, H, 14 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.07
Britton, H, 15 1 0 0 0 2 0 23 2.59
Chapman, S, 21-23 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 1.24

Paxton pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 1-0. WP_Chapman.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:06. A_41,166 (47,309).

