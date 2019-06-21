Yankees 4, Astros 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bregman ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Brantley rf-lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .314 Altuve 2b 4 0 3 0 1 0 .248 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .308 Gurriel 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .263 Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .234 White 1b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .234 Marisnick cf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .252 a-Reddick ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .293 Straw lf-cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .286 Totals 33 1 7 1 7 11

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Judge rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Sanchez c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .274 Gregorius ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .262 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .238 Encarnacion 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .236 Gardner cf-lf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .236 Torres 2b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .287 Urshela 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .307 Maybin lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .314 Hicks cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Totals 31 4 8 4 0 12

Houston 000 100 000—1 7 1 New York 002 000 20x—4 8 0

a-lined out for Marisnick in the 6th.

E_Bregman (6). LOB_Houston 12, New York 3. 2B_Gurriel (18), White (12), Marisnick (11), Straw (2), Sanchez (7), Gardner (10). HR_Sanchez (23), off Peacock; Torres (18), off Rondon. RBIs_Marisnick (20), Sanchez 2 (52), Torres 2 (45).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 6 (Alvarez 3, Marisnick, Straw 2); New York 1 (Judge). RISP_Houston 1 for 13; New York 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Brantley. GIDP_Reddick, Stanton.

DP_Houston 1 (Gurriel, Altuve, White); New York 1 (Torres, Gregorius, Encarnacion).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peacock, L, 6-5 6 5 2 2 0 11 102 3.62 Rondon 1 3 2 2 0 0 13 3.07 Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.45 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paxton, W, 5-3 5 5 1 1 3 7 100 3.75 Ottavino, H, 16 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 19 1.62 Kahnle, H, 14 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.07 Britton, H, 15 1 0 0 0 2 0 23 2.59 Chapman, S, 21-23 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 1.24

Paxton pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 1-0. WP_Chapman.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:06. A_41,166 (47,309).

