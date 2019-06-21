Yankees 4, Astros 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bregman ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Brantley rf-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.314
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|Gurriel 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.234
|White 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.234
|Marisnick cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|a-Reddick ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Straw lf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|7
|11
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Sanchez c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.274
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Encarnacion 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Gardner cf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Torres 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.287
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Maybin lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Hicks cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|0
|12
|Houston
|000
|100
|000—1
|7
|1
|New York
|002
|000
|20x—4
|8
|0
a-lined out for Marisnick in the 6th.
E_Bregman (6). LOB_Houston 12, New York 3. 2B_Gurriel (18), White (12), Marisnick (11), Straw (2), Sanchez (7), Gardner (10). HR_Sanchez (23), off Peacock; Torres (18), off Rondon. RBIs_Marisnick (20), Sanchez 2 (52), Torres 2 (45).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 6 (Alvarez 3, Marisnick, Straw 2); New York 1 (Judge). RISP_Houston 1 for 13; New York 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Brantley. GIDP_Reddick, Stanton.
DP_Houston 1 (Gurriel, Altuve, White); New York 1 (Torres, Gregorius, Encarnacion).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peacock, L, 6-5
|6
|5
|2
|2
|0
|11
|102
|3.62
|Rondon
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|3.07
|Devenski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.45
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton, W, 5-3
|5
|5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|100
|3.75
|Ottavino, H, 16
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|1.62
|Kahnle, H, 14
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.07
|Britton, H, 15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|23
|2.59
|Chapman, S, 21-23
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|1.24
Paxton pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 1-0. WP_Chapman.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:06. A_41,166 (47,309).
