Yankees 4, Blue Jays 3

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sogard dh 3 0 0 1 0 2 .301 Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .255 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .295 Biggio 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .221 Hernandez cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .205 Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .226 Grichuk rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .228 Galvis ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .264 Jansen c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .170 Totals 33 3 7 3 0 12

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .333 Judge rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .267 Sanchez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268 Stanton lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .290 Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Voit 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268 Encarnacion dh 2 1 1 1 1 0 .230 Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .205 Torres ss 3 1 1 1 0 0 .285 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .303 Totals 31 4 10 4 2 4

Toronto 000 002 001—3 7 0 New York 210 000 01x—4 10 1

E_Sanchez (10). LOB_Toronto 5, New York 6. 2B_Biggio (4), Jansen (7). 3B_LeMahieu (2). HR_LeMahieu (11), off Richard; Judge (6), off Richard; Torres (19), off Richard; Encarnacion (24), off Mayza. RBIs_Sogard (23), Guerrero Jr. (22), Grichuk (32), LeMahieu (52), Judge (13), Encarnacion (54), Torres (46). SF_Sogard.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Hernandez, Grichuk, Galvis); New York 3 (Sanchez, Hicks 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 10; New York 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Encarnacion.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richard, L, 0-4 6 8 3 3 1 1 77 6.89 Phelps 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 3.60 Mayza 1 1 1 1 0 2 19 4.76 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Green 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 6.49 Cortes Jr., W, 3-0 4 1-3 4 2 2 0 5 82 4.10 Kahnle, H, 15 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 12 2.90 Tarpley, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 7.36 Britton, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.43 Chapman, S, 23-25 1 2 1 1 0 2 25 1.45

Inherited runners-scored_Kahnle 1-0. HBP_Richard (Encarnacion). WP_Cortes Jr., Chapman.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:47. A_40,119 (47,309).

