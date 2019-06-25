Yankees 4, Blue Jays 3

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.301
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Hernandez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.205
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|0
|12
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.267
|Sanchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Stanton lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Encarnacion dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.230
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Torres ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Totals
|31
|4
|10
|4
|2
|4
|Toronto
|000
|002
|001—3
|7
|0
|New York
|210
|000
|01x—4
|10
|1
E_Sanchez (10). LOB_Toronto 5, New York 6. 2B_Biggio (4), Jansen (7). 3B_LeMahieu (2). HR_LeMahieu (11), off Richard; Judge (6), off Richard; Torres (19), off Richard; Encarnacion (24), off Mayza. RBIs_Sogard (23), Guerrero Jr. (22), Grichuk (32), LeMahieu (52), Judge (13), Encarnacion (54), Torres (46). SF_Sogard.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Hernandez, Grichuk, Galvis); New York 3 (Sanchez, Hicks 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 10; New York 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Encarnacion.
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richard, L, 0-4
|6
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|77
|6.89
|Phelps
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.60
|Mayza
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|4.76
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|6.49
|Cortes Jr., W, 3-0
|4
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|82
|4.10
|Kahnle, H, 15
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.90
|Tarpley, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|7.36
|Britton, H, 16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.43
|Chapman, S, 23-25
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|1.45
Inherited runners-scored_Kahnle 1-0. HBP_Richard (Encarnacion). WP_Cortes Jr., Chapman.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:47. A_40,119 (47,309).
