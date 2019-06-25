Listen Live Sports

Yankees 4, Blue Jays 3

June 25, 2019 10:10 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sogard dh 3 0 0 1 0 2 .301
Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .255
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .295
Biggio 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .221
Hernandez cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .205
Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .226
Grichuk rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .228
Galvis ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .264
Jansen c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .170
Totals 33 3 7 3 0 12
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .333
Judge rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .267
Sanchez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268
Stanton lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .290
Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Voit 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268
Encarnacion dh 2 1 1 1 1 0 .230
Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .205
Torres ss 3 1 1 1 0 0 .285
Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .303
Totals 31 4 10 4 2 4
Toronto 000 002 001—3 7 0
New York 210 000 01x—4 10 1

E_Sanchez (10). LOB_Toronto 5, New York 6. 2B_Biggio (4), Jansen (7). 3B_LeMahieu (2). HR_LeMahieu (11), off Richard; Judge (6), off Richard; Torres (19), off Richard; Encarnacion (24), off Mayza. RBIs_Sogard (23), Guerrero Jr. (22), Grichuk (32), LeMahieu (52), Judge (13), Encarnacion (54), Torres (46). SF_Sogard.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Hernandez, Grichuk, Galvis); New York 3 (Sanchez, Hicks 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 10; New York 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Encarnacion.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richard, L, 0-4 6 8 3 3 1 1 77 6.89
Phelps 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 3.60
Mayza 1 1 1 1 0 2 19 4.76
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Green 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 6.49
Cortes Jr., W, 3-0 4 1-3 4 2 2 0 5 82 4.10
Kahnle, H, 15 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 12 2.90
Tarpley, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 7.36
Britton, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.43
Chapman, S, 23-25 1 2 1 1 0 2 25 1.45

Inherited runners-scored_Kahnle 1-0. HBP_Richard (Encarnacion). WP_Cortes Jr., Chapman.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:47. A_40,119 (47,309).

