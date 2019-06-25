Listen Live Sports

Yankees 4, Blue Jays 3

June 25, 2019 10:10 pm
 
Toronto New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sogard dh 3 0 0 1 LMahieu 2b 4 1 2 1
Grrr Jr 3b 4 0 1 1 Judge rf 3 1 2 1
Grrl Jr lf 4 1 2 0 G.Sanch c 4 0 1 0
Biggio 2b 3 0 1 0 Stanton lf 1 0 1 0
T.Hrnan cf 4 0 0 0 Gardner lf 3 0 0 0
Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0 Voit 1b 4 0 1 0
Grichuk rf 4 0 1 1 Encrnco dh 2 1 1 1
Galvis ss 4 1 1 0 A.Hicks cf 4 0 1 0
D.Jnsen c 3 1 1 0 Torres ss 3 1 1 1
Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 31 4 10 4
Toronto 000 002 001—3
New York 210 000 01x—4

E_G.Sanchez (10). LOB_Toronto 5, New York 6. 2B_Biggio (4), D.Jansen (7). 3B_LeMahieu (2). HR_LeMahieu (11), Judge (6), Encarnacion (24), Torres (19). SF_Sogard (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Richard L,0-4 6 8 3 3 1 1
Phelps 1 1 0 0 1 1
Mayza 1 1 1 1 0 2
New York
Green 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cortes Jr. W,3-0 4 1-3 4 2 2 0 5
Kahnle H,15 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Tarpley H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Britton H,16 1 0 0 0 0 1
A.Chapman S,23-25 1 2 1 1 0 2

HBP_by Richard (Encarnacion). WP_Cortes Jr., A.Chapman.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:47. A_40,119 (47,309).

