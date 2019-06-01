Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees 5, Red Sox 3

June 1, 2019 10:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 4 0 1 0 LMahieu 2b 5 0 1 2
Bnntndi lf-cf 5 0 1 0 Voit 1b 4 1 3 0
Mrtinez dh 4 0 1 0 A.Hicks cf 4 0 0 0
Devers 3b 5 0 0 0 G.Sanch c 4 1 1 2
Bgaerts ss 4 2 3 1 Torres ss 3 1 1 0
Holt 2b-lf 4 1 2 0 Morales dh 4 1 3 0
Chavis 1b 3 0 0 0 C.Frzer rf 2 0 0 0
Brdly J cf 3 0 0 0 Maybin rf 1 0 0 0
E.Nunez ph-2b 0 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 1 1 1
Leon c 3 0 3 2 Gardner lf 4 0 1 0
C.Vazqz ph-c 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 3 11 3 Totals 35 5 11 5
Boston 010 200 000—3
New York 030 020 00x—5

DP_New York 2. LOB_Boston 10, New York 8. 2B_Bogaerts (17). HR_Bogaerts (11), G.Sanchez (18).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Porcello L,4-5 4 2-3 9 5 5 1 5
Walden 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Workman 1 1 0 0 0 2
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 2
New York
German 3 2-3 6 3 3 2 8
Green W,1-2 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Kahnle H,11 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Ottavino H,14 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Holder H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Britton H,13 1 0 0 0 1 1
Chapman S,17-18 1 1 0 0 1 0

HBP_by Walden (Frazier).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

Advertisement

T_3:18. A_46,307 (47,309).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Parked in the Pacific

Today in History

1919: Congress passes 19th Amendment, giving women right to vote

Get our daily newsletter.