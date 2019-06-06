Listen Live Sports

Yankees 6, Blue Jays 2

June 6, 2019 10:30 pm
 
New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LMahieu 2b 4 1 3 2 Sogard 2b 4 1 2 1
A.Hicks cf 5 1 2 3 Grrr Jr 3b 4 0 0 0
Voit dh 3 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 4 1 1 0
G.Sanch c 5 0 0 0 Grichuk dh 4 0 2 0
Morales 1b 3 0 0 0 Grrl Jr lf 4 0 1 0
C.Frzer rf 4 0 0 0 T.Hrnan cf 4 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 4 1 1 1 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0
T.Estrd ss 4 1 0 0 Drury rf 3 0 1 0
Maybin lf 4 2 2 0 Maile c 3 0 1 0
Totals 36 6 8 6 Totals 34 2 8 1
New York 040 200 000—6
Toronto 000 001 001—2

E_Guerrero Jr. (5), T.Estrada (1). DP_New York 2. LOB_New York 7, Toronto 5. 2B_LeMahieu 2 (14), Maybin (5), Sogard (8). HR_A.Hicks (3), Urshela (4), Sogard (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Happ W,6-3 7 4 1 1 0 4
Green 1 4 1 1 0 0
Chapman S,18-19 1 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto
Jackson L,0-4 3 1-3 6 6 2 2 3
Pannone 3 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 1
Luciano 1 1 0 0 1 2

Green pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:07. A_25,657 (53,506).

