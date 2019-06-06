Yankees 6, Blue Jays 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.323
|Hicks cf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.238
|Voit dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.263
|Sanchez c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Morales 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.189
|Frazier rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.323
|Estrada ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Maybin lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Totals
|36
|6
|8
|6
|4
|7
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Smoak 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Grichuk dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Hernandez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Drury rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Maile c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|1
|0
|4
|New York
|040
|200
|000—6
|8
|1
|Toronto
|000
|001
|001—2
|8
|1
E_Estrada (1), Guerrero Jr. (5). LOB_New York 7, Toronto 5. 2B_LeMahieu 2 (14), Maybin (5), Sogard (8). HR_Hicks (3), off Jackson; Urshela (4), off Jackson; Sogard (5), off Happ. RBIs_LeMahieu 2 (40), Hicks 3 (14), Urshela (24), Sogard (15).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Hicks, Sanchez, Morales); Toronto 2 (Grichuk, Galvis). RISP_New York 3 for 7; Toronto 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Hernandez. GIDP_Guerrero Jr., Hernandez.
DP_New York 2 (Estrada, LeMahieu, Morales), (Urshela, LeMahieu, Morales).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ, W, 6-3
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|102
|4.48
|Green
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|24
|9.16
|Chapman, S, 18-19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.46
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jackson, L, 0-4
|3
|1-3
|6
|6
|2
|2
|3
|82
|11.90
|Pannone
|3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|5.91
|Mayza
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.32
|Luciano
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|6.56
Green pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Chapman 3-1, Pannone 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:07. A_25,657 (53,506).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.