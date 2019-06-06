Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Yankees 6, Blue Jays 2

June 6, 2019 10:30 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 2b 4 1 3 2 1 0 .323
Hicks cf 5 1 2 3 0 1 .238
Voit dh 3 0 0 0 2 0 .263
Sanchez c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Morales 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .189
Frazier rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Urshela 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .323
Estrada ss 4 1 0 0 0 2 .280
Maybin lf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .282
Totals 36 6 8 6 4 7
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sogard 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .290
Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Smoak 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .236
Grichuk dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .232
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .241
Hernandez cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .191
Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Drury rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .231
Maile c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .181
Totals 34 2 8 1 0 4
New York 040 200 000—6 8 1
Toronto 000 001 001—2 8 1

E_Estrada (1), Guerrero Jr. (5). LOB_New York 7, Toronto 5. 2B_LeMahieu 2 (14), Maybin (5), Sogard (8). HR_Hicks (3), off Jackson; Urshela (4), off Jackson; Sogard (5), off Happ. RBIs_LeMahieu 2 (40), Hicks 3 (14), Urshela (24), Sogard (15).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Hicks, Sanchez, Morales); Toronto 2 (Grichuk, Galvis). RISP_New York 3 for 7; Toronto 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Hernandez. GIDP_Guerrero Jr., Hernandez.

DP_New York 2 (Estrada, LeMahieu, Morales), (Urshela, LeMahieu, Morales).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ, W, 6-3 7 4 1 1 0 4 102 4.48
Green 1 4 1 1 0 0 24 9.16
Chapman, S, 18-19 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 1.46
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Jackson, L, 0-4 3 1-3 6 6 2 2 3 82 11.90
Pannone 3 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 51 5.91
Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.32
Luciano 1 1 0 0 1 2 22 6.56

Green pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Chapman 3-1, Pannone 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:07. A_25,657 (53,506).

